Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AXA    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AXA : Taking on the challenge of post-disaster reconstruction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 04:49am EDT

As events such as cyclone Idai in Mozambique (2019), the Gorkha earthquake in Nepal (2015), the Pakistan floods (2011) have revealed, disasters can devastate cities and set back urban development by years or even decades. However, disasters also provide an opportunity to build back better, safer and more resilient, particularly in regard to housing.

In response to the need for better post-disaster housing reconstruction, and longer-term resilience building, UN-Habitat and AXA have released 'Supporting Housing Reconstruction After Disasters, Planning and Implementing Technical Assistance at Scale'. These guidelines, aimed at government, assistance agencies, the built environment sector, and disaster-affected communities, set out the principles for successfultechnical assistance in housing reconstruction and provide recommendations for its implementation through sound approaches and activities.

Céline Soubranne
Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer

We are proud to have collaborated with UN-Habitat to release recommendations that will help communities recover from natural disasters. It reflects our ambition to share our risk management and prevention expertise to help societies secure a safe, resilient and sustainable future.

AXA is committed for a more resilient world

At AXA, our purpose is to empower people to live a better life. As an insurer, we contribute to protecting cities and their residents against natural hazards through the insurance of property loss and casualties for individuals, companies and municipalities. Our partnership with UN Habitat reflects AXA's ambition to share our risk management and prevention expertise to help societies secure a safe, resilient and sustainable future.

After the earthquakes of 2017 in Mexico, AXA has been involved on the ground supporting communities build back resilient. AXA's experience in Union Hidalgo demonstrates the value of the technical assistance activities set out in the UN Habitat Guidelines.

AXA has supported the Sendai Framework since its creation in 2015 and partnered with the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction to support the 'Private Sector Commitment for Disaster Risk Reduction' (2015-2018). AXA has also published a Resilient Cities Guide profiling fundamental research projects supported by the AXA Research Fund related to natural hazards and climate change.

AXA Climate has also developed parametric insurance solutions to help cities build back resilient. The certainty about the payout and the rapid payout offered by index-based insurance programs allows for governments to have better risk reduction strategies and secure its citizens against the impact of disasters.

Download the full report

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 08:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXA
04:49aAXA : Taking on the challenge of post-disaster reconstruction
PU
05/24OXFORD VR PARTNERSHIP : How to tackle the growing gap between demand and supply ..
PU
05/23AXA : Societe Generale SA Further Reduces Ties With Coal
DJ
05/23AXA : published today its 2018 Group Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SF..
PU
05/23AXA : How telemedicine helps AXA tackle the healthcare challenge?
PU
05/1650INTECH : an entrepreneurial network to (finally!) achieve gender parity in the..
PU
05/14ACQUISITION OF AN EMILE BERNARD MAST : three questions for Claire Bernardi, Cura..
PU
05/06AXA : How to support the transition towards the protection of biodiversity?
PU
05/03AXA : becomes Liverpool Football Club's official training kit partner for season..
PU
05/02ALLIANZ : Insurer AXA's first quarter revenues boosted by XL acquisition and cur..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 8 669 M
Net income 2019 6 413 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,56%
P/E ratio 2019 8,60
P/E ratio 2020 7,87
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 54 245 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 26,9 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Gérald Harlin Group Chief Financial Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA18.68%60 673
PRUDENTIAL PLC13.69%52 674
METLIFE16.49%45 456
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL19.87%39 687
AFLAC14.16%38 772
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.20.08%33 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About