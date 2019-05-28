AXA : Taking on the challenge of post-disaster reconstruction

As events such as cyclone Idai in Mozambique (2019), the Gorkha earthquake in Nepal (2015), the Pakistan floods (2011) have revealed, disasters can devastate cities and set back urban development by years or even decades. However, disasters also provide an opportunity to build back better, safer and more resilient, particularly in regard to housing.

In response to the need for better post-disaster housing reconstruction, and longer-term resilience building, UN-Habitat and AXA have released 'Supporting Housing Reconstruction After Disasters, Planning and Implementing Technical Assistance at Scale'. These guidelines, aimed at government, assistance agencies, the built environment sector, and disaster-affected communities, set out the principles for successfultechnical assistance in housing reconstruction and provide recommendations for its implementation through sound approaches and activities.