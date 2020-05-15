Log in
AXA : and Accor launch a strategic partnership to offer unique medical assistance in hotels worldwide

05/15/2020 | 03:05am EDT

Paris, May 15, 2020

AXA and Accor launch a strategic partnership to offer unique medical assistance in hotels worldwide

AXA, a global leader in insurance, and Accor, a global hospitality leader, announce an innovative strategic partnership to provide medical support to guests across the 5000 Accor hotels worldwide.

As soon as July 2020, this partnership will enable Accor guests to benefit from the highest level of care thanks to the expert medical solutions of AXA Partners, AXA's international entity specialized in assistance services, travel insurance and credit protection.

First and foremost, Accor guests will benefit from AXA's most recent advances in telemedicine through free access to medical teleconsultations. Guests will also get access to AXA's extensive medical networks with tens of thousands of vetted medical professionals. This will allow hotels to make the most relevant referrals (eg language, speciality, etc..) to their guests in the 110 destinations where Accor is present.

As Accor prepares for the post COVID-19 rebound, this unique medical service complements its overall global recovery plan and is included in the enhanced health and prevention protocols that Accor has put in place notably through its ALLSAFE Cleanlinesslabel in anticipation of the progressive reopening of its hotels across the different regions.

For AXA, this partnership is a unique occasion to strengthen its payer to partner strategy, which aims to provide innovative services to its customers, notably in health, one of its areas of growth in its Ambition 2020 plan.

"Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do and who we are as hoteliers. This distinctive partnership with AXA which we have been working on for several months makes even more sense in today's context. In an increasingly complex environment, our 300.000 team members on the ground will be able to assist our guests and ensure their safety during their stays, turning our hotels into shelters. This initiative combined with our ALLSAFE enhanced hygiene protocols, will be key to rediscover the Love of Travel in the 5000 Accor properties around the world ," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of

Accor.

"AXA's ambition is to move from a payer to a partner with its customers, notably by providing them with innovative solutions in health. This is why AXA has become over the last year a world leader in telemedicine solutions. Partnering with Accor, a worldwide leader in hospitality, is a unique opportunity to enlarge people's access to our healthcare expertise and solutions. As we are facing an unprecedented health crisis with Covid- 19, this ambition has never been more relevant ," said Thomas Buberl, CEO of AXA.

Page 1

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 160,000 employees serving 108 million clients in 57 countries. In 2019, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro

103.5 billion and underlying earnings to Euro 6.5 billion. AXA had Euro 969 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI)

Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

This press release and the regulated information made public by AXA pursuant to article L. 451- 1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 222-1 et seq. of the Autorité des

marchés financiers' General Regulation are available on the AXA Group website (axa.com).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON THE AXA GROUP WEBSITE axa.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:

+33.1.40.75.48.42

Andrew Wallace-Barnett:

+33.1.40.75.46.85

François Boissin:

+33.1.40.75.39.82

Aayush Poddar:

+33.1.40.75.59.17

Mikaël Malaganne:

+33.1.40.75.73.07

Mathias Schvallinger:

+33.1.40.75.39.20

Individual Shareholder Relations: +33.1.40.75.48.43

Media Relations:

+33.1.40.75.46. 74

Julien Parot:

+33.1.40.75.59.80

Farah El Mamoune:

+33.1.40.75.46.68

Jonathan Deslandes:

+33.1.40.75.97.24

Sarah Andersen:

+33.1.40.75.71.97

Corporate Responsibility strategy: axa.com/en/about-us/strategy-commitments

SRI

ratings:

axa.com/en/investor/sri-ratings-ethical-indexes

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in more than 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. The Group has been acquiring hospitality expertise for more than 50 years, resulting in an unrivalled portfolio of 39 hotel brands, from luxury to economy, supported by one of the most attractive loyalty programs in the world.

ALL, Accor Live Limitless is a daily lifestyle companion that integrates rewards, services and experiences bringing value to everyday life inventing a completely new aspirational way to live

limitless…

Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community via its Planet 21 - Acting Here program and the Accor Solidarity endowment fund, which gives disadvantaged groups access to employment through professional training.

Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and

on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com. or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Charlotte Thouvard

SVP Group External Communications T. +33 (0)1 45 38 19 14 charlotte.thouvard@accor.com

Line Crieloue

Corporate Executive Director - Group External Communications

T. +33 (0)1 45 38 18 11 line.crieloue@accor.com

Page 2

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 07:04:01 UTC
