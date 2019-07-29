Log in
AXA buys Paris shopping centres from Hammerson and Eurocommercial for $752 million

07/29/2019 | 03:11am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers has agreed to buy two Paris shopping and leisure centres for 676 million euros (£608.2 million) from Hammerson and Eurocommercial Properties, adding potentially lucrative retail assets to AXA's portfolio.

AXA's investment arm said on Monday that it was buying a 75% stake in Paris' Italie Deux retail and leisure centre from British property group Hammerson for 473 million euros.

AXA also announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in the 'Passage du Havre' complex near Paris' St Lazare station from Eurocommercial Properties for 203 million euros.

"These transactions provide us with an almost unique opportunity to secure access to two prime central Paris retail destinations, on behalf of clients, both of which would otherwise rarely come to market," said Antoine Mesnage at AXA IM.

The sales came as Hammerson announced a dip in interim rental income.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
