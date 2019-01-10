Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Axa    CS   FR0000120628

AXA (CS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AXA : moves international risk to Ireland from UK ahead of Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 06:33am EST
Logo of insurer Axa is seen at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Brussels

PARIS (Reuters) - French insurer AXA said it will handle its international risk and reinsurance trough an Irish unit in light of Britain's plans to leave the European Union.

Chief Executive Thomas Buberl told reporters on Thursday that AXA's recently acquired XL division had already initiated the plans to move some staff to Ireland from the U.K. before its eventual takeover by AXA last year.

"It will be mostly people taking the way U.K.-Ireland," he said. "Since the former hub is in France, we will have to take some jobs from France as Irish regulators will ask functions to be handled there," said Buberl, who did not specify how many staff would be moving over to Ireland.

When companies move operations from one country to another, regulators can require a minimum of sensitive tasks to be carried under their supervision. As a result, AXA may have to move a handful of Paris-based jobs to Dublin.

The company will handle European large risks and reinsurance from Dublin, while its people in London will keep handling all the company's U.K. businesses.

Dublin has been vying with Frankfurt, Paris and other major European Union cities to attract financial jobs away from London ahead of Britain's planned departure from the EU in March 2019.

The Lloyd's commercial insurance market has set up a headquarter for Europe, the Middle East and Africa in Brussels.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Geert De Clercq)

By Inti Landauro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXA
06:33aAXA : moves international risk to Ireland from UK ahead of Brexit
RE
06:29aAXA : moves international risk to Ireland from UK ahead of Brexit
RE
01/09AXA : Compliance and Ethics Code
PU
01/08AXAMANSARD INSURANCE : AXA Mansard launches First Responders Service
AQ
01/03KINEPOLIS : Publication of a transparency notification
AQ
2018AXA : Swiss employees mistakenly get double December pay
RE
2018AXA EQUITABLE : AM Best Removes From Under Review, Affirms Credit Ratings of AXA..
AQ
2018AXA : A.M. Best And Standard & Poor's Upgrade Ratings Of AXA XL Core Subsidiarie..
AQ
2018AXA : AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Upgrade..
AQ
2018AXA : Results of the AXA Group employee share offering in 2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 105 B
EBIT 2018 7 501 M
Net income 2018 5 586 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,92%
P/E ratio 2018 8,45
P/E ratio 2019 7,10
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 46 912 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
Axa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 26,8 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Gérald Harlin Group Chief Financial Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA2.59%54 204
PRUDENTIAL1.96%47 394
METLIFE4.16%42 927
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL4.84%35 881
AFLAC-0.57%34 410
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.4.29%30 524
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.