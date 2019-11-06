Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AXA    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/06 12:07:47 pm
24.455 EUR   +0.95%
12:09pAXA : says second-half natural disaster claims to exceed usual levels
RE
12:04pAXA : 9-Months Revenue Rose
DJ
10:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Xerox, T-Mobile, Sprint, IBM
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AXA : says second-half natural disaster claims to exceed usual levels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 12:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of insurer Axa is seen at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Brussels

French insurer AXA said on Wednesday a spate of natural disasters could cost its AXA XL property and casualty unit 420 million euros (£362 million) more than usual in the second half of the year.

AXA, which is undergoing a deep restructuring following its acquisition of Bermuda-based insurer XL, reported a 5% rise in revenue over nine months of the year to 79.7 billion euros (£68.6 billion).

"Given a series of severe natural catastrophes, including Hurricane Dorian and Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis, AXA XL incurred an above average level of natural catastrophe claims ... mostly from reinsurance," AXA said on Wednesday.

Natural disasters cost AXA about 2 billion euros in 2018.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Sarah White)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXA
12:09pAXA : says second-half natural disaster claims to exceed usual levels
RE
12:04pAXA : 9-Months Revenue Rose
DJ
10:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Xerox, T-Mobile, Sprint, IBM
11/01AXA SA : quaterly sales release
11/01Europe's Banks Confront Harsh Reality -- WSJ
DJ
10/28PROTECTING CAMEROON'S FARMERS FROM C : 3 questions for Antoine Denoix, CEO AXA C..
PU
10/25AXA : to sell AXA Bank Belgium, and enter into a long-term insurance distributio..
PU
10/25AXA : Sells Belgian Banking Unit to Crelan Bank for EUR620 Million
DJ
10/24'Never give up!' Draghi tells Lagarde as he leaves ECB
RE
10/21BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hit More-than-4-week High
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 104 B
EBIT 2019 7 655 M
Net income 2019 5 480 M
Finance 2019 11 532 M
Yield 2019 6,07%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 8,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 57 786 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 27,54  €
Last Close Price 24,23  €
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Gérald Harlin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA28.46%63 965
PRUDENTIAL PLC-0.21%46 600
METLIFE, INC.17.83%44 490
AFLAC16.20%38 859
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION29.69%37 430
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC12.88%36 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group