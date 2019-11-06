AXA : says second-half natural disaster claims to exceed usual levels

AXA, which is undergoing a deep restructuring following its acquisition of Bermuda-based insurer XL, reported a 5% rise in revenue over nine months of the year to 79.7 billion euros (£68.6 billion).

"Given a series of severe natural catastrophes, including Hurricane Dorian and Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis, AXA XL incurred an above average level of natural catastrophe claims ... mostly from reinsurance," AXA said on Wednesday.

Natural disasters cost AXA about 2 billion euros in 2018.

