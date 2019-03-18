AXA : to reduce stake in AXA Equitable below 50 percent via secondary offering

If the secondary offering is successful, AXA will sell 30 million additional shares to AXA Equitable in a share buyback transaction, AXA said in a statement.

Through the two operations, AXA intends to reduce its stake in AXA Equitable to below 50 percent, the French company said. AXA currently controls about 60 percent of the U.S.-based life insurance company.

The sale of a majority stake in AXA Equitable is part of a plan by AXA to raise cash to pay for its $15 billion acquisition of Bermuda-based rival XL last year.

AXA hired U.S. banks JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup as underwriters for the secondary offering. The insurer said it granted the underwriters an option to buy as many as 6 million additional shares.

