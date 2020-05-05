Log in
AXA    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/05 12:03:09 pm
15.84 EUR   +2.74%
11:49aAXA warns coronavirus crisis to have material impact on 2020 earnings
RE
08:53aAXA : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/01UK watchdog goes to court to clarify coronavirus business insurance
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AXA warns coronavirus crisis to have material impact on 2020 earnings

05/05/2020 | 11:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of AXA insurance is seen in Basel

French insurer AXA said on Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis would have a "material" impact on its 2020 earnings, although the claims it received in March in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak were limited.

Axa's solvency II ratio - a measure of its capital strength under the EU risk-measurement rules for insurers - stood at 182% at end-March, down 16 percentage points versus end-2019, driven by unfavorable market conditions.

The company's first quarter revenue was down 9% on a reported basis and up 4% on a comparable basis.

Insurers worldwide have been struggling to work out the potential losses from the health crisis, as customers file claims across numerous policy types, from workers compensation to events cancellation to broader commercial liabilities.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Sarah White)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 101 B
EBIT 2020 6 911 M
Net income 2020 5 405 M
Debt 2020 10 989 M
Yield 2020 9,02%
P/E ratio 2020 7,22x
P/E ratio 2021 5,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 38 649 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 23,88  €
Last Close Price 16,20  €
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Etienne Bouas-Laurent Chief Financial Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA-38.60%42 519
PRUDENTIAL PLC-27.95%34 626
METLIFE, INC.-32.94%31 528
AFLAC INCORPORATED-32.42%26 275
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-37.19%23 580
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-35.89%23 255
