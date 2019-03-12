Axa : 03/12/2019 - Corporate Governance Report

APPENDICES

APPENDIX VII CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CROSS-REFERENCE TABLE

APPENDIX VII CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

REPORT - CROSS-REFERENCE

TABLE

This Annual Report includes all the elements required to be included in AXA's corporate governance report established pursuant to Articles L.225-37 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce).

The following references to the sections of this Annual Report correspond to the components of the corporate governance report as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Sections Pages 1. Principles and criteria for determination of the compensation of the corporate oﬀicers 154 to 157 2. Corporate oﬀicers' compensation 128 to 153 3. Directorships and positions held by the corporate oﬀicers 108 to 115 4. Agreements between a corporate oﬀicer or a shareholder of the Company and a subsidiary of the Company 126 5. Table of the capital increase delegations 382 to 384 6. Exercise of Executive Management 100 to 101 7. Composition and conditions of preparation and organization of the Board of Directors' work 101 to 124 8. Application the principle of balanced representation of women and men on the Board of Directors 9. Board of Directors' diversity policy 101 to 104 10. Gender diversity within leadership teams 408 to 409 11. Limitation of the powers of the Chief Executive Oﬀicer 118 and 125 12. Corporate Governance Code of reference 158 13. Conditions for the participation to Shareholders' Meetings 395 to 396 14. Anti-takeover provisions 396 101 to 102; 105 to107

