AXA    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/12 07:38:49 am
22.128 EUR   -0.19%
07:20aAXA : 03/12/2019 - Corporate Governance Report
PU
03/11AXA : 03/11/2019 - Share repurchase program
PU
02/27AXA : XL Tops Advisen's Pacesetter Index, Three Years Straight
AQ
Axa : 03/12/2019 - Corporate Governance Report

03/12/2019 | 07:20am EDT

APPENDICES

APPENDIX VII CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CROSS-REFERENCE TABLE

APPENDIX VII CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

REPORT - CROSS-REFERENCE

TABLE

This Annual Report includes all the elements required to be included in AXA's corporate governance report established pursuant to Articles L.225-37 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce).

The following references to the sections of this Annual Report correspond to the components of the corporate governance report as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Sections

Pages

1.

Principles and criteria for determination of the compensation of the corporate oﬀicers

154 to 157

2.

Corporate oﬀicers' compensation

128 to 153

3.

Directorships and positions held by the corporate oﬀicers

108 to 115

4.

Agreements between a corporate oﬀicer or a shareholder of the Company and a subsidiary of the Company

126

5.

Table of the capital increase delegations

382 to 384

6.

Exercise of Executive Management

100 to 101

7.

Composition and conditions of preparation and organization of the Board of Directors' work

101 to 124

8.

Application the principle of balanced representation of women and men on the Board of Directors

9.

Board of Directors' diversity policy

101 to 104

10.

Gender diversity within leadership teams

408 to 409

11.

Limitation of the powers of the Chief Executive Oﬀicer

118 and 125

12.

Corporate Governance Code of reference

158

13.

Conditions for the participation to Shareholders' Meetings

395 to 396

14.

Anti-takeover provisions

396

101 to 102; 105 to107

A

I REGISTRATION DOCUMENT - ANNUAL REPORT 2018 - AXA I 481

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:36 UTC
