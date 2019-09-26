Log in
AXA

(CS)
European Insurers Merit Quiet Investor Confidence: BAML -- Market Talk

09/26/2019 | 07:55am EDT

European insurers face market concerns over low interest rates, though investors are confident about earnings growth and capital positions, says Bank of America Merrill Lynch. BAML, which prefers non-life insurers over life providers, says feedback from its financial CEO conference suggests company messages on business model resilience are resonating. It says it remains a buyer of AXA and Zurich, while Allianz gave the most comprehensive and upbeat presentation of the conference so far. "Legal & General gave a very good account of its growth credentials and its ability to manufacture appropriate long-term assets to back new liabilities," BAML analysts say. "If Brexit clouds lift, investor interest should reignite." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.69% 211.05 Delayed Quote.19.22%
AXA 0.98% 23.21 Real-time Quote.21.88%
LEGAL & GENERAL 1.35% 248.3 Delayed Quote.6.02%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP 0.74% 381.2 Delayed Quote.29.07%
