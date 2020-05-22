Log in
AXA

AXA

(CS)
French court orders insurer AXA to pay restaurant's COVID-19 losses

05/22/2020 | 12:04pm EDT
Logo of AXA insurance is seen in Basel

A Paris commercial court has ruled that French insurer AXA will have to pay a restaurant owner two months' worth of coronavirus-related revenue losses, the restaurant's lawyer said on Friday, potentially opening the door to a wave of similar litigation.

Stephane Manigold, who owns four restaurants in Paris and spoke to journalists in tears following the announcement, had filed a lawsuit seeking AXA to cover his operating losses following a government order to close bars and restaurants from March 14 to slow the spread of the virus.

"This is a collective victory," he told Reuters.

The court said that the administrative decision to close the restaurant qualified for insurance cover as a business interruption loss.

"This means that all companies with the same clause can appeal to their insurers," Anais Sauvagnac, the lawyer representing the restaurant, said.

AXA said in a statement it would appeal.

Insurers have argued that pandemic risk is excluded from operating loss insurance guarantees because it is not insurable. French insurers would otherwise have to compensate 20 billion euros per month for operating losses due to the lockdown, industry estimates show.

Companies in France and elsewhere have been hit by losses as governments enforce lockdowns which are only just easing.

But business interruption clauses in insurance contracts do not often cover such exceptional and widespread events as outbreaks of disease, adding to pain for firms as the economy sinks.

Very often, these contracts stipulate that there should be some physical damage for the insurance to apply.

AXA has a 13% market share among French craftsmen and merchants and only a small fraction of those have bought contracts that provide business interruption guarantees when there is no damage, the insurer has said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Nick Macfie)

