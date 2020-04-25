Log in
AXA

AXA

(CS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 04/24 11:36:59 am
14.56 EUR   -1.36%
03:54pItaly's Generali not worried about takeovers thanks to core shareholders, strong capital
RE
04/23AXA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/20AXA : Mansard Launches Telemedicine Services
AQ
Italy's Generali not worried about takeovers thanks to core shareholders, strong capital

04/25/2020 | 03:54pm EDT
An Assicurazioni Generali SpA's logo is seen on a building of their offices in Saint-Denis

Italy's top insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, said on Saturday it was confident of being able to rebuff a potential takeover bid, thanks to a "solid" group of core domestic shareholders and a strong capital and financial position.

In answers to investors posted on its website ahead of next week's annual general meeting, the insurer said it was "very solid from an operational and financial point of view as well as in terms of capital and governance".

Generali's smaller market capitalisation has fuelled speculation in the past that it could become an acquisition target for larger rivals such as France's AXA or Switzerland's Zurich Insurance.

Sources told Reuters last month that a parliamentary committee on security was looking into the ownership structure of Italy's top financial groups with a focus on possible changes at UniCredit and Generali.

By driving down Italian stock prices, the coronavirus pandemic has heightened concerns that top financial institutions could fall into foreign hands, prompting the government to broaden special powers it has over sectors deemed strategic - to include banks and insurers.

Generali, whose biggest shareholder is Milanese financial group Mediobanca, is 28.5% owned by a group of Italian investors including eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Del Vecchio is also the top shareholder in Mediobanca.

Generali reiterated that there was no reason to doubt the group's stability, even if the final impact of the COVID-19 crisis was still uncertain.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Valentina Za and Kevin Liffey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.76% 12.37 Delayed Quote.-32.24%
AXA -1.36% 14.56 Real-time Quote.-42.02%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -2.46% 5.002 Delayed Quote.-47.75%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -3.07% 6.688 Delayed Quote.-47.00%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -0.66% 287 Delayed Quote.-27.25%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 101 B
EBIT 2020 6 988 M
Net income 2020 5 528 M
Debt 2020 10 989 M
Yield 2020 10,1%
P/E ratio 2020 6,10x
P/E ratio 2021 5,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 34 745 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 24,26  €
Last Close Price 14,56  €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 66,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Etienne Bouas-Laurent Chief Financial Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA-42.02%37 514
PRUDENTIAL PLC-29.23%32 860
METLIFE, INC.-34.67%30 497
AFLAC INCORPORATED-31.40%26 220
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-38.96%22 100
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-40.50%22 091
