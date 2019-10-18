Log in
AXA Equitable : Names Stephanie Withers as Chief Auditor

0
10/18/2019 | 09:01am EDT

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), a leading financial services company, comprised of two principal franchises -- AXA Equitable Life and AllianceBernstein -- today announced the appointment of Stephanie Withers as Chief Auditor, effective October 18, 2019. Ms. Withers will assume responsibility for leading the Internal Audit function for AXA Equitable Holdings. She will report to AXA Equitable Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Pearson, and to the Audit Committee of the AXA Equitable Holdings Board of Directors. Ms. Withers will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Stephanie brings deep financial services experience and a strong record of achievement to lead this important function for AXA Equitable Holdings,” said Mr. Pearson. “We are committed to an objective internal audit function that provides insight into the effectiveness of our governance, risk management and control processes, and allows us to enhance our businesses, optimize capital and increase value for shareholders.”

Ms. Withers has nearly 30 years of experience working in finance, technology, operations and risk. She most recently served as Chief Credit Review Officer at SunTrust Bank. In her time at SunTrust, she held positions in the Credit Review, Audit Services and Treasury departments. Earlier in her career, Ms. Withers spent more than a decade at The Coca-Cola Company in a variety of leadership roles.

Ms. Withers received a Master’s degree in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Glendale, Arizona, and a Bachelor of Arts in French Literature from Scripps College in Claremont, California.

About AXA Equitable Holdings

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is one of the leading financial services companies in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. We have been helping clients prepare for their financial future since 1859 and have a combined total of approximately 12,200 employees and financial professionals and $691 billion of assets under management (as of 6/30/2019).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 086 M
EBIT 2019 3 040 M
Net income 2019 307 M
Finance 2019 1 027 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 43,6x
P/E ratio 2020 7,87x
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 10 570 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 25,54  $
Last Close Price 21,52  $
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Pearson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ramon de Oliveira-Cezar Chairman
Jeffrey Joy Hurd Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Anders B. Malmstrom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Thomas Buberl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.29.40%10 570
CITIC LIMITED-16.80%37 457
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED23.01%30 833
NATIXIS-3.79%13 888
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-14.69%6 077
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.11.20%4 814
