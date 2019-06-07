AXA Equitable : Announces Closing of Sale of Secondary Common Stock By AXA S.A.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that AXA
S.A., as selling stockholder (“AXA”), successfully completed a secondary
public offering of 40,000,000 shares1 (the “Offering”) of the
Company’s common stock.
The Company did not receive any proceeds from the Offering. Following
the Offering, AXA’s ownership in the Company decreased from 48.3% to
40.1%.
In addition, AXA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 of the Company’s shares. If fully
exercised, this option would further reduce AXA’s ownership in the
Company to 38.9%.
Morgan Stanley and Barclays acted as joint lead-book running managers
and underwriters for the Offering.
The Company’s effective registration statement, including a prospectus,
relating to the Offering was previously filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Investors should read the
prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the
Company has filed with the SEC before investing for more complete
information about the Company and the Offering. These documents are
available for free by searching for the Company’s public filings on the
SEC’s website at www.sec.gov,
or by visiting the Company’s website at https://ir.axaequitableholdings.com.
Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement, when
available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention:
Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York
10014; and Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com
or telephone: 888-603-5847.
ABOUT AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is one of the leading financial
services companies in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and
well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance
Company and AllianceBernstein. We have been helping clients prepare for
their financial future since 1859 and have a combined total of
approximately 12,500 employees and financial professionals, 5.3 million
customer relationships and $664 billion of assets under management (as
of 3/31/2019).
1 Out of 491,138,042 total shares of common stock outstanding
as of May 9, 2019.
