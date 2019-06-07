AXA Equitable : Announces Closing of Sale of Secondary Common Stock By AXA S.A.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that AXA S.A., as selling stockholder (“AXA”), successfully completed a secondary public offering of 40,000,000 shares1 (the “Offering”) of the Company’s common stock.

The Company did not receive any proceeds from the Offering. Following the Offering, AXA’s ownership in the Company decreased from 48.3% to 40.1%.

In addition, AXA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 of the Company’s shares. If fully exercised, this option would further reduce AXA’s ownership in the Company to 38.9%.

Morgan Stanley and Barclays acted as joint lead-book running managers and underwriters for the Offering.

The Company’s effective registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to the Offering was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC before investing for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. These documents are available for free by searching for the Company’s public filings on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by visiting the Company’s website at https://ir.axaequitableholdings.com. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; and Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or telephone: 888-603-5847.

ABOUT AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is one of the leading financial services companies in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. We have been helping clients prepare for their financial future since 1859 and have a combined total of approximately 12,500 employees and financial professionals, 5.3 million customer relationships and $664 billion of assets under management (as of 3/31/2019).

1 Out of 491,138,042 total shares of common stock outstanding as of May 9, 2019.

