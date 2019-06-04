Log in
AXA Equitable : Announces Sale of 40,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by AXA S.A.

06/04/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the sale of an aggregate of 40,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock by AXA S.A. (“AXA”) to Morgan Stanley and Barclays, as the underwriters in the registered public offering of those shares. AXA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 shares of common stock. AXA is selling all of the shares of common stock, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Morgan Stanley and Barclays propose to offer for sale the shares of common stock from time to time in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to receipt and acceptance by them and subject to their right to reject any order in whole or in part.

The Company’s effective registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to the offering was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC before investing for more complete information about the Company and this offering. These documents are available for free by searching for the Company’s public filings on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by visiting the Company’s website at https://ir.axaequitableholdings.com. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or telephone: 888-603-5847.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AXA Equitable Holdings

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is one of the leading financial services companies in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. We have been helping clients prepare for their financial future since 1859 and have a combined total of approximately 12,500 employees and financial professionals, 5.3 million customer relationships and $664 billion of assets under management (as of 3/31/2019).


© Business Wire 2019
