Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AXA Equitable Holdings Inc    EQH

AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC (EQH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AXA Equitable : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of AXA Equitable Holdings, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be accessible on the AXA Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.axaequitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

ABOUT AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is one of the leading financial services companies in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. We have been helping clients prepare for their financial future since 1859 and have a combined total of more than 12,100 employees and financial professionals, 5.4 million customer relationships and $656 billion of assets under management (as of 06/30/18).


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC
10:31pAXA EQUITABLE : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
09/01AXA : DFS Approves AXA SA's Acquisition of Xl Insurance Company, Inc. and XL Rei..
AQ
08/29AXA EQUITABLE : to Participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Insurance Con..
BU
08/21AXA EQUITABLE : Life Insurance Company, et al.
AQ
08/15AXA EQUITABLE : AllianceBernstein Hires Zachary Green as Global Head of Liquidit..
PR
08/13AXA EQUITABLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/13AXA EQUITABLE : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/13AXA EQUITABLE : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08/13AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Ch..
AQ
08/13AXA EQUITABLE : AllianceBernstein Joins Coalition to Advance Diversity and Inclu..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14AXA Equitable Holdings 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/14AXA Equitable's (EQH) CEO Mark Pearson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
08/13AXA Equitable Holdings initiates dividend, authorizes stock buyback 
08/13AXA Equitable Holdings beats by $0.04, misses on revenue 
08/13AXA Equitable Holdings declares $0.13 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 641 M
EBIT 2018 2 213 M
Net income 2018 871 M
Debt 2018 6 409 M
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 14,74
P/E ratio 2019 8,76
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 12 875 M
Chart AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
AXA Equitable Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,2 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Pearson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Buberl Chairman
Anders B. Malmstrom Chief Financial Officer
Henri de Castries Director
Christopher Mark Condron Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC0.00%12 875
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.