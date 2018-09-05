AXA Equitable : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Mark
Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of AXA Equitable
Holdings, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services
Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at
approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.
A live webcast will be accessible on the AXA Equitable Holdings Investor
Relations website at ir.axaequitableholdings.com. Please log on to the
webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install
any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor
Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.
ABOUT AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is one of the leading financial
services companies in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and
well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance
Company and AllianceBernstein. We have been helping clients prepare for
their financial future since 1859 and have a combined total of more than
12,100 employees and financial professionals, 5.4 million customer
relationships and $656 billion of assets under management (as of
06/30/18).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005966/en/