AXA Equitable : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of AXA Equitable Holdings, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be accessible on the AXA Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.axaequitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

ABOUT AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is one of the leading financial services companies in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. We have been helping clients prepare for their financial future since 1859 and have a combined total of more than 12,100 employees and financial professionals, 5.4 million customer relationships and $656 billion of assets under management (as of 06/30/18).

