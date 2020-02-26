Axactor : enters new agreement with Resurs Bank in Norway

Oslo, February 26th, 2020 Axactor has extended an existing agreement with Resurs Bank in Norway, the agreement now includes the banks 'yA' brand, for both cards and loans. The loans will be purely acquisition, but the cards will include a solution rate guarantee where the first 90 days is effectively a 3PC servicing agreement, followed by acquisition. The contract is limited to approximately 39mEur in principal over a 12 month contract. 'Axactor Norway is happy to expand the relationship with Resurs Bank further in Norway. This client started with Axactor in 2019 and we are pleased they feel comfortable increasing the volume of claims they send to Axactor.' says Stina Koren, Axactor Country Manager Norway. This investment will be financed by Axactor's available cash and our existing credit facilities. For additional information, please contact: Johnny Tsolis, CFO, Axactor Mobile phone: +47 913 35 461 Email: johnny.tsolis@axactor.com About Axactor Axactor Group is a next-generation debt management company operating in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Spain and Italy with an ambitious European growth strategy. Axactor acquires and collects on own portfolios of non-performing loans and also provides debt collection and accounts receivable management for third parties. The debt collection market is estimated to about 1,000 billion euros across Europe, providing significant opportunities for future expansion. The company has approximately 1150 employees. To learn more, visit www.axactor.com

