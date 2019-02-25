Axalta : Announces 2018 Supplier of the Year Winners

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading manufacturer of powder and liquid coatings, today announced its 2018 Supplier of the Year award winners: BYK Additives, Chang Chun Plastics, Eastman Chemical Company, Element Fleet Management, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Rhenus Group, Rianlon Corporation, and Wanhua Chemical Group.

"Our success as a global leader in the coatings industry starts with our suppliers and the leading service and materials they provide that enable us to deliver high-quality products to our customers every day," said Robert W. Bryant, Axalta's Chief Executive Officer. "With help from these outstanding suppliers, Axalta continues to deliver results."

Introduced in 2016, Axalta's Supplier of the Year award recognizes suppliers around the world that have gone above and beyond expectations to ensure that Axalta provides exceptional products and services to its customers every day. Suppliers must meet specific Quality, Service, Technology, and Value criteria, as well as demonstrate their alignment with Axalta's stringent Sustainability expectations. Additionally, suppliers must exhibit a strong commitment to continuous improvement and excellent performance delivery. Recipients of the award are selected by Axalta's global procurement team in collaboration with our business, operations and technology teams from North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Bryant concluded, "We are delighted to recognize and celebrate with our 2018 Suppliers of the Year and are grateful to have partners that are committed to helping Axalta serve our customers and achieve our business goals. Through our supplier awards program, we recognize partners who understand us, know our priorities, and help Axalta continue to drive long-term performance and leadership in our industries."

