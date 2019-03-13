Axalta Coating : New season, new color for Axalta and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), one of the world's leading global suppliers of liquid and powder coatings, has developed a new luxurious, dynamic, stunning pearl PETRONAS green for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

The new PETRONAS green color features prominently in a stunning glow line that runs the entire length of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ race cars – from the front wing to the rear wing. The glow line has two different concentrations of the new PETRONAS green either side of a bright, white stripe giving an impressive and striking effect, on and off the track.

"We wanted a PETRONAS green to pop on camera, from every camera angle, even from the roving helicopter shots overhead at races. But we also wanted to make sure it was just as technologically innovative, providing the same level of durability, resilience and ease of use as the other Axalta products we've used for the last five years," says Andrew Moody, Head of Paint and Graphics for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, at the team's Paint Shop in Brackley, England.

As Official Team Supplier to Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Axalta has delivered the technically-advanced paint, via its premium brand Spies Hecker, on the previous championship-winning Silver Arrows as well as on this year's car, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+.

Wade Robinson, Axalta's Director of Motorsports, says, "Axalta's involvement in Formula OneTM underscores the success of our decades-long racing partnerships in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. And while developing a new color isn't easy – you have to take into account the complexity of the livery, the different painting processes, and focus on performance and precision - we are delighted the outcome has met the brief so perfectly."

The development of the new PETRONAS green, which took place between July 2018 and November 2018, saw a pool of nearly 30 different green samples whittled down to the final choice, which is not commercially available.

"It's through these racing relationships we demonstrate our industry-leading technology and innovative products, while strengthening our commitment to racing of all kind, including major series like NASCAR, WEC and Formula Student racing," Robinson concludes.

