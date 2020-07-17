Log in
Axalta Coating : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

07/17/2020 | 10:06am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2020 financial results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Robert W. Bryant, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Lannon, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company's financial performance for the period and provide an update regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business as well as Axalta's ongoing response actions. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.axalta.com/investorcall. The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 201-689-8560. For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available through August 5, 2020. The replay dial-in number is 412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13707303.

About Axalta
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn

Contact
Christopher Mecray
D: +1 215 255 7970
Christopher.mecray@axalta.com
axalta.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-schedules-second-quarter-2020-results-conference-call-301095500.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
