Axalta Coating : Supports California COVID-19 Response Efforts

PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings is partnering with Marathon Industries to coat truck bodies for the State of California's COVID-19 response team using its Tufcote™ industrial products.

"We were honored to be chosen to help the State of California and knew we needed to deliver flawlessly and on time due to a critical shortage of dedicated fleet vehicles for first responders," said Chad Hess, Chief Executive Officer of Marathon Industries in Santa Clarita, CA. "We trusted Axalta and knew that its Tufcote industrial products could withstand the demands that would be put on these vehicles during this time of crisis. As always, Axalta delivered and helped us to ensure that the State of California had the truck fleet it needed to protect its citizens."



Truck bodies are highly valuable in times of crisis due to their versatility and ability to haul both large and small amounts of critical supplies, as well as load from either side. Marathon Industries' Reno, Nevada facility and Axalta worked together to select Tufcote Low-VOC Primer and High Solids Black and White Topcoats for this job.

"We are extremely proud to have supported our customer, Marathon Industries, to coat and deliver truck bodies to the State of California, as we all work together to fight COVID-19," said Dave Heflin, Axalta's Vice President, Global Industrial Liquid Coatings. "Axalta is here to help, whether it's in California or anywhere around the world. Our ability to manufacture and execute based on customer needs has never been more important than it is during this time. We will continue to do what we can to support our global customers and to protect the safety of our employees in our local hometowns around the world."

Axalta Tufcote liquid coatings are designed for maximum performance, corrosion protection, gloss and color retention. They deliver consistent, high-quality results with a durable finish. For more information about Axalta's Tufcote portfolio, visit www.axalta.com/liquidindustrial_us/en_US/Products/Tufcote.

For more information about Marathon Industries, visit marathontruckbody.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About Marathon Industries

Marathon Industries, Inc., is a privately held company with its corporate headquarters located in Santa Clarita, California (a northern suburb of Los Angeles). Our company occupies over 10 acres of production, chassis storage and administrative space. Manufacturing and Production encompasses approximately 100,000 square feet. Our team consists of approximately 200 employees. Marathon's main business is the manufacture, assembly, installation and repair of truck bodies, trailers and transportation equipment.

