AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AXTA)
Axalta Coating : To Apply Its Antimicrobial Technology In Chicago Hospital For Coronavirus Patients

04/20/2020 | 10:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced that it will supply E&R Powder Coating with more than 7,000 pounds of its Alesta AM powder coatings for bed frames at a temporary hospital at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, which is being used for coronavirus patients.

"Axalta's Alesta AM is being applied to these new beds to ensure that the surfaces are protected with silver zinc zeolite antimicrobial technology that is known to inhibit the growth of microbes on powder coated surfaces," said Michael Bollan, Americas Business Director for Axalta Powder Coatings. "We are proud to be a significant producer of antimicrobial powder coatings and are actively exploring new applications for this important part of Axalta's product portfolio, including for potential use in automotive interiors."

"Axalta cares about our communities around the world," continued Bollan. "We appreciate being a part of the solution to provide a high-quality coated surface for hospital patients in this time of critical need."

Alesta AM powder coatings provide protection that is ideal for hospitals, public transit, medical equipment, water treatment plants, food service packaging equipment, pharmaceutical labs, school and child care facilities and other medical equipment surfaces.

To learn more about our antimicrobial products, please visit www.axalta.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn

Contact:
Rob Ferris
1.215.255.7981
Rob.ferris@axalta.com
axalta.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-to-apply-its-antimicrobial-technology-in-chicago-hospital-for-coronavirus-patients-301043510.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
