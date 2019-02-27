Axalta : Launches "Unrivaled Prefinish" Program

HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is pleased to introduce Unrivaled, Axalta Industrial Wood Coatings' new building products prefinish program. Unrivaled is designed to deliver coating system solutions for factory finish application. The program consists of Axalta's superior products, engineered to provide exceptional aesthetics, quality, and performance.

Axalta's advanced science, application expertise, and equipment know-how deliver complete support for prefinishers with more sophisticated operations. Unrivaled is designed to perform on a variety of exterior siding substrates.

"Our program leverages our long history supplying market leading siding manufacturers. We look forward to bringing our application and color expertise to prefinishers to help them drive impactful results, whether that is helping introduce new colors, optimizing paint usage or improving quality," said Craig Lyerly, General Sales Manager for Industrial Wood Coatings.

"The launch of Unrivaled celebrates the culture of innovation built over the Axalta's 150-year history. The new name is a direct reflection of the value we deliver to our customers," said Wade Arnold, Vice President and General Manager for Industrial Wood Coatings.

Axalta's wood coatings technology has demonstrated superior performance for over 35+ years for leading siding manufacturers. To learn more about Unrivaled, visit axaltawoodcoatings.com

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

