Axalta : Opens New Wood Coatings Learning and Development Center in Pomona, California

10/02/2018 | 09:31pm CEST

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Learning and Development Center dedicated to industrial wood coatings technology in Pomona, California. The facility is a state-of-the-art learning and training environment, complete with a new classroom, conference room, and equipment for hands-on training.

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

The facility serves the industry's growing demand for opportunities for customers to collaborate with business partners and further develop their workforce. "Expanding our customer support services is a priority for our business," says Wade Arnold, Vice President of Industrial Wood Coatings for Axalta Coating Systems. "This is another way to provide our customers with what they need to stay competitive."

Axalta will host various training classes throughout the year, along with customized training classes for customers. Our customers will learn about the latest technology and applications Axalta's wood segment has to offer.

The new training center is strategically located in Pomona to better serve our growing customer base in the area. This is a great investment for the wood coatings segment and a testimony of our growth and dedication to our customers.

To learn more about Axalta Wood Coatings, visit axaltawoodcoatings.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions.  From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer.  With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.  For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn

Contact
Vanessa Navarro
D +1 856 313 9825
Vanessa.navarro@axaltacs.com
axaltacoatingsystems.com


 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-opens-new-wood-coatings-learning-and-development-center-in-pomona-california-300723137.html

SOURCE Axalta


© PRNewswire 2018
