Axalta : Opens New Wood Coatings Learning and Development Center in Pomona, California

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Learning and Development Center dedicated to industrial wood coatings technology in Pomona, California. The facility is a state-of-the-art learning and training environment, complete with a new classroom, conference room, and equipment for hands-on training.

The facility serves the industry's growing demand for opportunities for customers to collaborate with business partners and further develop their workforce. "Expanding our customer support services is a priority for our business," says Wade Arnold, Vice President of Industrial Wood Coatings for Axalta Coating Systems. "This is another way to provide our customers with what they need to stay competitive."

Axalta will host various training classes throughout the year, along with customized training classes for customers. Our customers will learn about the latest technology and applications Axalta's wood segment has to offer.

The new training center is strategically located in Pomona to better serve our growing customer base in the area. This is a great investment for the wood coatings segment and a testimony of our growth and dedication to our customers.

To learn more about Axalta Wood Coatings, visit axaltawoodcoatings.com.

