Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.    AXTA   BMG0750C1082

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AXTA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Axalta : Receives 2018 Masters of Quality Supplier Award from Daimler Truck

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 03:01pm EST

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today hosted a ceremony in which they accepted the Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA) 2018 Masters of Quality Supplier award. The award honors top suppliers of components and services to Freightliner Trucks and Western Star brand trucks.

Left to Right: Nigel Budden, President of the Americas, Axalta; Phil Henriques, Business Director, Americas - Commercial Transportation Coatings, Axalta; Mike Vallieres, Supplier Management East, Daimler Truck

The annual program recognizes outstanding suppliers that have received high scores based on their quality, delivery, technology and cost performance as measured on a Balanced Scorecard basis. These suppliers demonstrate dedication to continuous improvement of the quality of their products, support to DTNA, and overall performance.

"It's a great day of celebration for our employees as we recognize their incredible contributions for this prestigious award. Daimler's recognition is a great honor for the entire Axalta team," said Joseph Wood, Axalta's Vice President–Commercial Transportation Coatings. "This award acknowledges our commitment to our customers, to providing exceptional service and support, and to offering outstanding products. We look forward to continuing this tremendous relationship with Daimler Trucks North America."

"It is with the commitment and support of all our suppliers that we can provide our customers with the quality, service and highest levels of product innovations in the industry," said Jeff Allen, SVP of Operations and Specialty Vehicles for Daimler Trucks North America. "We are pleased to recognize the 45 Masters of Quality award recipients who have excelled in their commitment to excellence, and we appreciate their continued partnership."

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn

Contact
Regina M. Tracy
D +1 215 255 4371
regina.m.tracy@axalta.com
www.axalta.com

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-receives-2018-masters-of-quality-supplier-award-from-daimler-truck-300956733.html

SOURCE Axalta


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD
03:01pAXALTA : Receives 2018 Masters of Quality Supplier Award from Daimler Truck
PR
11/08AXALTA COATING : Distinguished Lecture Series Spotlights Innovation in Chemistry
PU
11/06AXALTA : Debuts Custom-Built 1966 Dodge Charger in Sahara, its 2019 Automotive C..
PR
11/06AXALTA COATING : Releases 67th Annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report
PR
11/04AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/01AXALTA : 's Voltatex® 4224 Wins R&D 100 Award
PR
10/30AXALTA : Expands its Tufcote Portfolio with a Non-Isocyanate Acrylic Topcoat
PR
10/25AXALTA COATING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
10/24AXALTA COATING : Q3 2019 Results Presentation
PU
10/24AXALTA COATING : Q3 2019 Results Press Release
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group