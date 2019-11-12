Axalta : Receives 2018 Masters of Quality Supplier Award from Daimler Truck

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today hosted a ceremony in which they accepted the Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA) 2018 Masters of Quality Supplier award. The award honors top suppliers of components and services to Freightliner Trucks and Western Star brand trucks.

The annual program recognizes outstanding suppliers that have received high scores based on their quality, delivery, technology and cost performance as measured on a Balanced Scorecard basis. These suppliers demonstrate dedication to continuous improvement of the quality of their products, support to DTNA, and overall performance.

"It's a great day of celebration for our employees as we recognize their incredible contributions for this prestigious award. Daimler's recognition is a great honor for the entire Axalta team," said Joseph Wood, Axalta's Vice President–Commercial Transportation Coatings. "This award acknowledges our commitment to our customers, to providing exceptional service and support, and to offering outstanding products. We look forward to continuing this tremendous relationship with Daimler Trucks North America."

"It is with the commitment and support of all our suppliers that we can provide our customers with the quality, service and highest levels of product innovations in the industry," said Jeff Allen, SVP of Operations and Specialty Vehicles for Daimler Trucks North America. "We are pleased to recognize the 45 Masters of Quality award recipients who have excelled in their commitment to excellence, and we appreciate their continued partnership."

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact

Regina M. Tracy

D +1 215 255 4371

regina.m.tracy@axalta.com

www.axalta.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-receives-2018-masters-of-quality-supplier-award-from-daimler-truck-300956733.html

SOURCE Axalta