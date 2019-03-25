Axalta : continues to drive innovation with 17,000 of its daylight lamps in bodyshops around the world

BASEL, Switzerland, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) - a leading global manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings, and the refinish industry leader in Digital Colour Management - continues to drive innovation and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to meeting customers' needs with branded daylight lamps. To date, 17,000 Axalta daylight lamps have been sold globally since they were introduced in 2015.

In line with Axalta's proven innovation leadership position in digital colour management, the LED daylight lamps make the entire automotive paint repair journey faster, easier, and more reliable as they are designed to simulate differing light conditions and intensities. In Axalta's EMEA region, the daylight lamps are available from Axalta's portfolio of refinish brands – ChromaLamp from Cromax; ColorSpot from Spies Hecker; Standolux iQ from Standox, and Color Inspector from Syrox, Challenger, Duxone and Nason Finishes. Color Inspector is also available in North America and Asia Pacific.

Dr. Martin Wulf, Colour and Technical Manager for Axalta's Refinish Systems business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said, "The modern, energy-saving LED-technology behind our daylight lamps ensures that refinishers work with the best lighting conditions, which is critical to achieving right-first-time results. The lamps mimic six different levels of ambient light making them perfectly suited for use throughout the whole refinish process - everything from damage appraisals and checking colour matches, to examining freshly painted surfaces for coverage and hiding issues. The technology ensures that our refinishers operate in the best possible lighting conditions."

Thanks to their smart arrangement of energy-saving LED bulbs, the daylight lamps can represent bright natural daylight as well as simulate lower level light around sunset. These are both important when checking colour, especially for metamerism.

"The convenient wireless operation of the lamps, powerful batteries, and ergonomic handling make them an invaluable cost- and time-saving tool for the professional bodyshop, and this is tangibly evident in the 17,000 of them in the market," says Wulf.

For more information about Axalta and its refinish brands, please visit www.refinish.axalta.eu and for more information on each brands' daylight lamp, please contact the local sales representative.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our 100,000+ customers in more than 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.





