Axalta :'s 2018 Automotive Color Popularity Report Shows White's Continued Global Preference on Vehicles at 38 Percent

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) today released its 66th annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report which shows white as the global leader in consumer vehicle color choice in 2018. At an astounding 38 percent, white held its top spot with a significant gap ahead of second-place black (18%) and a third-place tie between silver and gray (12%).

Regionally, black and gray saw significant increases in notable areas. Black jumped in China (5%), Asia (3%), South Korea and Africa (both 2%). Gray gained ground in Africa (3%) and Europe (2%).

"We have witnessed an emerging trend toward warmer shades along with color combinations with black to challenge white's position," said Nancy Lockhart, Axalta Global Color Marketing Manager. "Although neutral spaces are the headliners, there is an indication of a return to color to change the automotive landscape. Blue is most popular outside the neutrals and holding strong at seven percent of the market, increases of orange and bronze are popping up and gaining interest."

Click here to access Axalta's full Color Popularity Report.

Regional highlights from the 2018 report include:

Asia : Even with a one percent drop, yellow/gold is most popular worldwide in India and China . Blue is being reimagined in Japan as ecological friendly shade. In Korea, black increased two percent.

: Even with a one percent drop, yellow/gold is most popular worldwide in and . Blue is being reimagined in as ecological friendly shade. In Korea, black increased two percent. Europe : Europe is experiencing an upward trend of gray with a two percent increase.

: is experiencing an upward trend of gray with a two percent increase. North America : Brown/beige experienced a two percent year-over-year increase; that is the biggest gain for any region.

: Brown/beige experienced a two percent year-over-year increase; that is the biggest gain for any region. Russia : The most popular region for brown/beige at nine percent, Russia is followed by China at seven percent.

: The most popular region for brown/beige at nine percent, is followed by at seven percent. South America : Red decreased one point to eight percent making this region second only to North America (9%).

: Red decreased one point to eight percent making this region second only to (9%). South Africa : Orange shows an increase from 2017, and 3.6 percent of all vehicles fall into the "Others" category.

First published in 1953, Axalta's report is the automotive industry's longest running and most comprehensive color account. Compiled and designed by Axalta's global color experts, the report gives automotive OEMs captivating insights into consumer preferences aiding them in making informed decisions on auto colors.

According to Annie You, Axalta OEM Color Designer – China, Axalta customers value the annual report and some of the understated trends it unveils. "In China, white may have peaked in 2017 at 62 percent," she said. "This year, it is 58 percent, still well above any other region."

Elke Dirks, Axalta OEM Color Designer – Europe, Middle East, Africa, points out a regional preference for gray. "For the first time in the history of our reporting, gray ranks second in the region making it a major player in the neutrals space," she said.



