AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AXTA)
Axalta : to Showcase Latest Amusement and Theme Park Equipment Coatings Technology at International Association of Amusement Park and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo

0
11/18/2019

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will exhibit its industrial coatings at the International Association of Amusement Park and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo at the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, FL November 19-22 in booth #3819.

Axalta will highlight a wide range of coatings technologies applicable to amusement parks, theme parks, water parks, resorts, and more. Axalta's coatings are durable with exceptional quality and color retention available in a high gloss or matte finish. Product lines such as Imron Industrial Polyurethanes are designed to provide long lasting protection with low environmental impact. The Tufcote brand is easy to apply and delivers high-quality results with a very hard and durable finish for enhanced performance. Axalta is continuously developing new and innovative high-performance coatings to better protect our customer's products against heat, light, corrosion, abrasion, moisture, and chemical attack.

"With over 35,000 industry specialists attending, IAAPA Expo is the perfect opportunity for Axalta to highlight its innovative portfolio for the amusement and attractions market," said Dave Heflin, Axalta's Vice President, Global Industrial Liquid Coatings. "From rollercoasters to park benches, Axalta's coatings are protecting assets across the industry."

To learn more about Axalta's long-lasting, environmentally-responsible protective coatings for the amusement industry, stop by the Axalta booth #3819 at IAAPA or visit axalta.us.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions.  From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer.  With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.  For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn

Contact
Vanessa Navarro
D +1 856 313 9825
Vanessa.navarro@axalta.com 
axaltacoatingsystems.com      

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-to-showcase-latest-amusement-and-theme-park-equipment-coatings-technology-at-international-association-of-amusement-park-and-attractions-iaapa-expo-300959554.html

SOURCE Axalta


© PRNewswire 2019
