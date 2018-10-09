Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. ("Axalta" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXTA).Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/axta.

The investigation concerns whether Axalta and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

On October 8, 2018, Axalta announced that its Chief Executive Officer Terrence Hahn had resigned after an internal investigation conducted by outside counsel found that Hahn's conduct was inconsistent with the Company's policies. Following this announcement, Axalta's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 9, 2018.

