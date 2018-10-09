Log in
10/09/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. ("Axalta" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXTA).Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/axta.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Axalta and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

On October 8, 2018, Axalta announced that its Chief Executive Officer Terrence Hahn had resigned after an internal investigation conducted by outside counsel found that Hahn's conduct was inconsistent with the Company's policies.  Following this announcement, Axalta's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 9, 2018. 

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Axalta shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/axta. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta-300727986.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
