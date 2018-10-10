Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - AXTA

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. ("Axalta" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXTA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Axalta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 8, 2018, Axalta announced that its Chief Executive Officer Terrence Hahn had resigned after an internal investigation conducted by outside counsel found that Hahn's conduct was inconsistent with the Company's policies.

Following this announcement, Axalta's stock price fell $1.94 per share, or 6.78%, on intraday trading on October 9, 2018.

