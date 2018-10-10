Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Axalta Coating Systems Ltd    AXTA   BMG0750C1082

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD (AXTA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - AXTA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:17am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. ("Axalta" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXTA).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Axalta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 8, 2018, Axalta announced that its Chief Executive Officer Terrence Hahn had resigned after an internal investigation conducted by outside counsel found that Hahn's conduct was inconsistent with the Company's policies. 

Following this announcement, Axalta's stock price fell $1.94 per share, or 6.78%, on intraday trading on October 9, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-axalta-coating-systems-ltd---axta-300728212.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD
12:17aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Axalta Coati..
PR
10/09Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Axalta Coating ..
PR
10/09Former Akzo Nobel chemicals back to market in 3-5 years - CEO
RE
10/09AXALTA COATING : New Axalta CEO leaves after 5 weeks
AQ
10/08AXALTA COATING : chief resigns
AQ
10/08AXALTA COATING : chief resigns
AQ
10/08AXALTA COATING : New Axalta CEO out after investigation into his conduct
AQ
10/08AXALTA COATING : Robert Bryant Named Interim Chief Executive Officer of Axalta
PR
10/08AXALTA COATING : DuPont spinoff Axalta's new CEO resigns after investigation
AQ
10/02AXALTA : Opens New Wood Coatings Learning and Development Center in Pomona, Cali..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09PPG -10% after warning on higher costs, softer demand 
10/08PPG Industries -9% after issuing downside Q3 earnings, revenue guidance 
10/08Axalta CEO Hahn resigns following probe; Bryant becomes interim CEO 
09/06Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upda.. 
09/04Terrence Hahn officially joins Axalta as CEO 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.