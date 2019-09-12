The Future of Color Matching for Bodyshops Globally is Now: Axalta Sells Its 60,000th Spectrophotometer

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), the leader in digital color management for the automotive aftermarket, today announced that it has sold its 60,000th spectrophotometer, with 10,000 sold in the past 15 months. The rapid increase in recent sales is attributed mainly to a strong global digitization trend. These increasingly popular handheld digital tools are an accurate and fast way of color matching that boost the efficiency of bodyshops.

"Adopting a digital approach to color matching and retrieval is a global trend that started 25 years ago when Axalta was one of the first coatings companies to offer a digital device and software to refinish customers," Dr Martin Wulf, Axalta's Colour and Technical Manager for Refinish Systems in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, says. "Today, we encourage all of our users to future-proof themselves and optimize their efficiency by moving to digital color measurement."

Using the latest-generation spectrophotometer and cloud-based color software is easy. Refinishers simply take the color readings from a vehicle's paintwork using the spectrophotometer, which then wirelessly sends the readings to Axalta's online global color database. The color matching software searches more than 200,000 constantly-updated formulas, and where necessary, automatically adjusts the closest formula to provide refinishers with the best possible match. This can then be selected on a smartphone or a tablet and sent via WIFI to an IP scale for mixing the color formula. The whole process is more accurate, more efficient and more profitable.

"The future is now," concluded Wulf. "The spectrophotometer is clearly a valuable part of modern refinish work. We expect to see continued and significant growth globally as bodyshops adopt a completely digital way of working. For customers who are looking at going digital, we will support and help them make a seamless transition to a fully digital color management process."

Axalta's industry leading and cutting-edge spectrophotometers are available globally.

For more information on Axalta Refinish and Axalta's digital journey, visit axalta.com/eu/colour-management.

About Axalta Refinish

Axalta Refinish - part of Axalta, a leading global company focused solely on coatings – is a valued, reliable global paint repair partner to our customers, who demand nothing short of total customer satisfaction. We give them confidence in our fast, efficient, high-quality coating technologies and integrated digital business processes, making the entire paint repair journey faster, easier and more profitable. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, our dedication to innovation and our constantly-developing technology means we offer our customers an unlimited colour choice for perfect colour matches. Most importantly, we work tirelessly to anticipate our customers' needs so they can address the challenges they face every day. We have an impressive portfolio of brands for every bodyshop requirement, for every segment of the market, and for every level of market maturity. For more information visit refinish.axalta.eu and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact

Rob Ferris

D +1 215 255 7981

rob.ferris@axalta.com

www.axalta.com



View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-color-matching-for-bodyshops-globally-is-now-axalta-sells-its-60-000th-spectrophotometer-300917100.html

SOURCE Axalta