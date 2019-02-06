Axcelis Technologies : Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The Company reported fourth quarter revenue of $105.7 million, compared to $95.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. Operating profit for the quarter was $11.5 million, compared to $10.7 million for the third quarter. Net income for the quarter was $8.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of $8.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. Gross margin for the quarter was 41.2%, compared to 41.8% in the third quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $184.9 million on December 31, 2018, compared to $155.6 million on September 30, 2018.

For the full year 2018, the Company reported revenue of $442.6 million, compared with $410.6 million for the full year 2017. Systems revenue for the year was $280.4 million, compared to $262.7 million in 2017. Operating profit was $60 million in 2018, compared to $47.8 million in 2017. Net income for the year was $45.9 million with diluted earnings per share of $1.35. This compares to 2017 net income of $127 million and earnings per share of $3.80. 2017 results were impacted by a significant excess inventory reserve adjustment and the reversal of the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets.

"2018 was a strong year for Axcelis, with continued growth in revenues, gross margins and cash. Despite a memory market slowdown, Axcelis kept growing by expanding Purion products to a large and diverse group of customers," commented President and CEO Mary Puma. "We are focused on additional growth by investing in technology for new market segments and extending our global Purion footprint. These actions position us well to achieve our financial and strategic long-term goals."

Business Outlook

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2019, Axcelis expects revenues in the range of $90-95 million. Gross margin in the first quarter is expected to be around 41%. First quarter operating profit is forecasted to be in the range of $6-7 million. Earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.10-0.13.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)











Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,







2018

2017

2018

2017





















Revenue:























Product $ 98,883

$ 110,446

$ 415,922

$ 387,124

Services

6,800



5,950



26,653



23,437



Total revenue

105,683



116,396



442,575



410,561 Cost of Revenue:























Product

55,023



72,390



236,446



234,932

Services

7,093



7,286



26,493



25,382



Total cost of revenue

62,116



79,676



262,939



260,314





























Gross profit

43,567



36,720



179,636



150,247





























Operating expenses:























Research and development

14,245



10,917



51,876



43,071

Sales and marketing

9,362



7,197



34,608



28,532

General and administrative

8,438



7,842



33,193



30,802



Total operating expenses

32,045



25,956



119,677



102,405





























Income from operations

11,522



10,764



59,959



47,842





























Other (expense) income:























Interest income

810



315



2,328



714

Interest expense

(1,323)



(1,337)



(5,110)



(5,121)

Other, net

(762)



396



(2,472)



396



Total other expense

(1,275)



(626)



(5,254)



(4,011)





























Income before income taxes

10,247



10,138



54,705



43,831























Income tax provision (benefit)

1,784



(81,542)



8,820



(83,128)























Net income $ 8,463

$ 91,680

$ 45,885

$ 126,959





























Net income per share:

























Basic $ 0.26

$ 2.88

$ 1.42

$ 4.11



Diluted $ 0.25

$ 2.68

$ 1.35

$ 3.80





























Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average common shares

32,467



31,801



32,286



30,886



Diluted weighted average common shares

33,886



34,198



34,002



33,436

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)























December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS











Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 177,993

$ 133,407

Short-term restricted cash



—



750

Accounts receivable, net



78,727



75,302

Inventories, net



129,000



120,544

Prepaid expenses & other assets



11,051



9,772

Total current assets



396,771



339,775 Property, plant and equipment, net



41,149



36,168 Restricted cash



6,909



6,723 Deferred income taxes



71,939



83,148 Other assets



31,673



22,404



Total assets

$ 548,441

$ 488,218

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Accounts payable

$ 35,955

$ 32,642

Accrued compensation



19,218



20,955

Warranty



4,819



4,112

Income taxes



462



273

Deferred revenue



19,513



16,181

Other current liabilities



5,030



5,124

Total current liabilities



84,997



79,287 Sales leaseback obligation



47,757



47,714 Long-term deferred revenue



3,071



1,964 Other long-term liabilities



4,279



5,643



Total liabilities



140,104



134,608 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,559 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2018; 32,048 shares issued and outstanding at December

31, 2017 33



32

Additional paid-in capital



565,116



556,147

Accumulated deficit



(157,260)



(204,745)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



448



2,176



Total stockholders' equity



408,337



353,610



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 548,441

$ 488,218

























































