Axcelis Technologies : Announces Timing And Availability Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results And Conference Call

01/24/2019 | 08:09pm EST

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:30 am ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Conference ID: 6379519. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266 Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-axcelis-announces-timing-and-availability-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-and-conference-call-300783960.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Disclaimer

Axcelis Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 01:08:02 UTC
