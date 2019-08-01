Log in
AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC

(ACLS)
Axcelis Technologies : To Host Company Sponsored Investor Day

08/01/2019 | 08:01am EDT

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to host a company sponsored Investor Day for the professional investment community from 2:00 p.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.  The event will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. The event will include presentations from the Company's executive team followed by a reception. All executive officers will be in attendance.

To Attend the Axcelis 2019 Investor Day:
This event is by invitation only. Members of the professional investment community who wish to attend the event and reception are asked to contact investor relations at (978) 787-4079 or via email at Investor-Relations@axcelis.com.

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-to-host-company-sponsored-investor-day-300894772.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
