DGAP-News: Axel Springer SE / Key word(s): Offer

Axel Springer SE: Final acceptance rate for KKR offer reaches 42.5 percent



26.08.2019 / 08:17

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Further important milestone reached on the path towards the strategic partnership with KKR

During the additional acceptance period, the voluntary public tender offer by KKR has been accepted for an additional 14.7 percent of the Axel Springer shares. Including the shares which were tendered during the original acceptance period, the final acceptance rate reaches 42.5 percent of the share capital of Axel Springer SE. The additional acceptance period expired on 21 August 2019. Thereby, a further important milestone on the path towards the strategic partnership with KKR has been reached.



KKR also informed that in addition, as of the end of the additional acceptance period, agreements have been entered into acquiring Axel Springer shares outside the public tender offer corresponding to approximately 1.04 percent of the share capital and the voting rights of Axel Springer.



Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, said: "The offer result is a very strong foundation for the planned strategic partnership with KKR. In the coming months, we will be focussing our attention on executing our growth strategy, which we will accelerate further."



The completion of the offer remains subject to merger control, foreign investment and media concentration clearances. Closing of the transaction is expected in the coming months.



Press contact:

Edda Fels

Axel Springer SE

+49 30 2591 77600

edda.fels@axelspringer.com





About Axel Springer

Axel Springer is a media and technology company and active in more than 40 countries. By providing information across its diverse media brands (among others BILD, WELT, BUSINESS INSIDER, POLITICO Europe) and classifieds portals (StepStone Group and AVIV Group) Axel Springer SE empowers people to make free decisions for their lives. Today, the transformation from a traditional print media company to Europe's leading digital publisher has been successfully accomplished. The next goal has been identified: Axel Springer wants to become global market leader in digital content and digital classifieds through accelerated growth. The company is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 16,300 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2018, Axel Springer generated 71 percent of revenues with its digital activities which also contributed 84 percent to earnings (adj. EBITDA).