AXEL SPRINGER

(SPR)
Axel Springer SE: Final acceptance rate for KKR offer reaches 42.5 percent

08/26/2019 | 02:20am EDT

DGAP-News: Axel Springer SE / Key word(s): Offer
Axel Springer SE: Final acceptance rate for KKR offer reaches 42.5 percent

26.08.2019 / 08:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Further important milestone reached on the path towards the strategic partnership with KKR
 

During the additional acceptance period, the voluntary public tender offer by KKR has been accepted for an additional 14.7 percent of the Axel Springer shares. Including the shares which were tendered during the original acceptance period, the final acceptance rate reaches 42.5 percent of the share capital of Axel Springer SE. The additional acceptance period expired on 21 August 2019. Thereby, a further important milestone on the path towards the strategic partnership with KKR has been reached.
 

KKR also informed that in addition, as of the end of the additional acceptance period, agreements have been entered into acquiring Axel Springer shares outside the public tender offer corresponding to approximately 1.04 percent of the share capital and the voting rights of Axel Springer.
 

Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, said: "The offer result is a very strong foundation for the planned strategic partnership with KKR. In the coming months, we will be focussing our attention on executing our growth strategy, which we will accelerate further."
 

The completion of the offer remains subject to merger control, foreign investment and media concentration clearances. Closing of the transaction is expected in the coming months.
 

Press contact:
Edda Fels
Axel Springer SE
+49 30 2591 77600
edda.fels@axelspringer.com
 


About Axel Springer
Axel Springer is a media and technology company and active in more than 40 countries. By providing information across its diverse media brands (among others BILD, WELT, BUSINESS INSIDER, POLITICO Europe) and classifieds portals (StepStone Group and AVIV Group) Axel Springer SE empowers people to make free decisions for their lives. Today, the transformation from a traditional print media company to Europe's leading digital publisher has been successfully accomplished. The next goal has been identified: Axel Springer wants to become global market leader in digital content and digital classifieds through accelerated growth. The company is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 16,300 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2018, Axel Springer generated 71 percent of revenues with its digital activities which also contributed 84 percent to earnings (adj. EBITDA).


26.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE
Axel-Springer-Straße 65
10888 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2591-77421
Fax: +49 (0)30 2591-77422
E-mail: ir@axelspringer.de
Internet: www.axelspringer.de
ISIN: DE0005501357, DE0005754238,
WKN: 550135, 575423,
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 862823

 
End of News DGAP News Service

862823  26.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
