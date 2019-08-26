Log in
Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/26/2019 | 07:40am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Axel Springer SE
Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.08.2019 / 13:34
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Axel Springer SE
Street: Axel-Springer-Straße 65
Postal code: 10888
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acceptance of takeover offer as per irrevocable undertaking

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: KKR Management LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Aug 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.59 % 7.41 % 8.00 % 107895311
Previous notification 0.55 % 9.73 % 10.27 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005501357 0 634017 0 % 0.59 %
Total 634017 0.59 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of first refusal n/a n/a 6484234 6.01 %
    Total 6484234 6.01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Irrevocable undertaking to accept takeover offer n/a n/a Physical 1510534 1.40 %
Put Option 31.03.2020 n/a Physical 6484234 6.01 %
      Total 7994768 7.41 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
KKR Management LLC % % %
KKR & Co. Inc % % %
KKR Group Holdings Corp. % % %
KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited % % %
KKR Fund Holdings L.P. % % %
KKR Europe V Holdings Limited % % %
KKR Europe V S.à r.l. % % %
KKR Associates Europe V SCSp % % %
KKR European Fund V (USD) SCSp % % %
KKR Traviata Aggregator GP LLC % % %
KKR Traviata Aggregator L.P. % % %
Traviata I S.à r.l. % % %
Traviata II S.à r.l. % 7.41 % 7.41 %
Traviata B.V. % 7.41 % 8.00 %
 
KKR Management LLC % % %
KKR & Co. Inc % % %
KKR Group Holdings Corp. % % %
KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited % % %
KKR Fund Holdings L.P. % % %
KKR Europe V Holdings Limited % % %
KKR Europe V S.à r.l. % % %
KKR Associates Europe V SCSp % % %
KKR European Fund V (USD) SCSp % % %
Europe V Opportunistic Investors GP LLC % % %
Europe V Opportunistic Investors L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Right of first refusal and put option refer to the same voting rights. Beneficiaries of the right of first refusal and the put option are Traviata II S.à r.l. and Traviata B.V. The takeover offer by Traviata II S.à r.l. (additional acceptance period expired on 21 August 2019) has been accepted for 34787710 voting rights, equaling 32.24% of the total number of voting rights. 

Date
23 Aug 2019


26.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE
Axel-Springer-Straße 65
10888 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

863053  26.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=863053&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
