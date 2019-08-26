Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
26.08.2019
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Axel Springer SE
Street:
Axel-Springer-Straße 65
Postal code:
10888
City:
Berlin Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Acceptance of takeover offer as per irrevocable undertaking
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: KKR Management LLC City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Aug 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.59 %
7.41 %
8.00 %
107895311
Previous notification
0.55 %
9.73 %
10.27 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005501357
0
634017
0 %
0.59 %
Total
634017
0.59 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right of first refusal
n/a
n/a
6484234
6.01 %
Total
6484234
6.01 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Irrevocable undertaking to accept takeover offer
n/a
n/a
Physical
1510534
1.40 %
Put Option
31.03.2020
n/a
Physical
6484234
6.01 %
Total
7994768
7.41 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
KKR Management LLC
%
%
%
KKR & Co. Inc
%
%
%
KKR Group Holdings Corp.
%
%
%
KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited
%
%
%
KKR Fund Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
KKR Europe V Holdings Limited
%
%
%
KKR Europe V S.à r.l.
%
%
%
KKR Associates Europe V SCSp
%
%
%
KKR European Fund V (USD) SCSp
%
%
%
KKR Traviata Aggregator GP LLC
%
%
%
KKR Traviata Aggregator L.P.
%
%
%
Traviata I S.à r.l.
%
%
%
Traviata II S.à r.l.
%
7.41 %
7.41 %
Traviata B.V.
%
7.41 %
8.00 %
KKR Management LLC
%
%
%
KKR & Co. Inc
%
%
%
KKR Group Holdings Corp.
%
%
%
KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited
%
%
%
KKR Fund Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
KKR Europe V Holdings Limited
%
%
%
KKR Europe V S.à r.l.
%
%
%
KKR Associates Europe V SCSp
%
%
%
KKR European Fund V (USD) SCSp
%
%
%
Europe V Opportunistic Investors GP LLC
%
%
%
Europe V Opportunistic Investors L.P.
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Right of first refusal and put option refer to the same voting rights. Beneficiaries of the right of first refusal and the put option are Traviata II S.à r.l. and Traviata B.V. The takeover offer by Traviata II S.à r.l. (additional acceptance period expired on 21 August 2019) has been accepted for 34787710 voting rights, equaling 32.24% of the total number of voting rights.
Date
23 Aug 2019
