Axel Springer SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/16/2020 | 11:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2020 / 16:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Bayer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Axel Springer SE

b) LEI
529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005501357

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal by acceptance of the public delisting offer (cash offer) of Traviata B.V. from February 21, 2020

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
63.00 EUR 1517292.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
63.00 EUR 1517292.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE
Axel-Springer-Straße 65
10888 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57989  16.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
