AXEL SPRINGER SE (SPR)
News

Axel Springer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10/17/2018 | 05:25pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Axel Springer SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Axel Springer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.10.2018 / 17:22
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Axel Springer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019 German: https://www.axelspringer.com/de/finanzpublikationen English: https://www.axelspringer.com/en/financial-publications


17.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE
Axel-Springer-Straße 65
10888 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

734735  17.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=734735&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
