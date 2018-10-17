DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Axel Springer SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Axel Springer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



17.10.2018 / 17:22

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Axel Springer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019 German: https://www.axelspringer.com/de/finanzpublikationen English: https://www.axelspringer.com/en/financial-publications

