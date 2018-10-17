|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Axel Springer SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Axel Springer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
17.10.2018 / 17:22
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Axel Springer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall
be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2019
German: https://www.axelspringer.com/de/finanzpublikationen
English: https://www.axelspringer.com/en/financial-publications
