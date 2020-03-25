Axel Springer : aims for earlier delisting / Delisting possible as early as 6 April 2020

DGAP-News: Axel Springer SE / Key word(s): Delisting

Axel Springer SE aims for earlier delisting / Delisting possible as early as 6 April 2020



25.03.2020 / 18:05

Axel Springer SE aims for an earlier Delisting from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Delisting). Specifically, Axel Springer SE pursues the Delisting to become effective as early as 6 April 2020 or on another trading day in the week until 9 April 2020.

The Delisting was originally planned to take place on 4 May 2020 to avoid that the Delisting would occur between calling and holding of the annual shareholders' meeting which was initially planned for 22 April 2020. Otherwise, this could have had led to adverse effects on the holding of the annual shareholders' meeting and the technical execution of dividend payments. With the cancellation of the annual shareholders' meeting resolved by the Executive Board on 23 March 2020, such situation can no longer occur. With the completion of the delisting offer of Traviata B.V. from 21 February 2020, the requirements for the Delisting are fulfilled.

Axel Springer SE assumes that the stock exchanges in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, and Stuttgart, as well as Tradegate Exchange, will end the inclusion of the Axel Springer SE shares in the open market likely in close temporal proximity with the Delisting.

