Axel Springer : aims for earlier delisting / Delisting possible as early as 6 April 2020

03/25/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

DGAP-News: Axel Springer SE / Key word(s): Delisting
Axel Springer SE aims for earlier delisting / Delisting possible as early as 6 April 2020

25.03.2020 / 18:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Axel Springer SE aims for an earlier Delisting from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Delisting). Specifically, Axel Springer SE pursues the Delisting to become effective as early as 6 April 2020 or on another trading day in the week until 9 April 2020.

The Delisting was originally planned to take place on 4 May 2020 to avoid that the Delisting would occur between calling and holding of the annual shareholders' meeting which was initially planned for 22 April 2020. Otherwise, this could have had led to adverse effects on the holding of the annual shareholders' meeting and the technical execution of dividend payments. With the cancellation of the annual shareholders' meeting resolved by the Executive Board on 23 March 2020, such situation can no longer occur. With the completion of the delisting offer of Traviata B.V. from 21 February 2020, the requirements for the Delisting are fulfilled.

Axel Springer SE assumes that the stock exchanges in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, and Stuttgart, as well as Tradegate Exchange, will end the inclusion of the Axel Springer SE shares in the open market likely in close temporal proximity with the Delisting.



Contact:
Dr. Malte Wienker
+49 (0)30 2591-77655
malte.wienker@axelspringer.de

25.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE
Axel-Springer-Straße 65
10888 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2591-77655
E-mail: malte.wienker@axelspringer.de
Internet: www.axelspringer.de
ISIN: DE0005501357, DE0005754238,
WKN: 550135, 575423,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1007269

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1007269  25.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1007269&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
