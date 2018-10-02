Axfood : Nominating Committee ahead of Axfood’s 2019 AGM

The members of Nominating Committee ahead of Axfood's 2019 Annual General Meeting have now been appointed.

In accordance with a resolution passed by the 2018 Annual General Meeting, the Nominating Committee shall be composed of members each appointed by the four largest shareholders in the Company as per the end of August. The Nominating Committee ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting has the following composition:



Caroline Berg, Axel Johnson AB

Liza Jonson, Swedbank Robur funds

Rune Selmar, ODIN funds

Johan Strandberg, SEB funds.

Axfood's Chairman, Mia Brunell Livfors, is a co-opted member of the Nominating Committee.

The Nominating Committee is tasked with - ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting - drafting recommendations for a chairman to preside over the Annual General Meeting, election of the Chairman of the Board and other board members, directors' fees, auditors' fees, and guidelines for appointment of the Nominating Committee.

Axfood's Annual General Meeting will be held on 21 March 2019 in Stockholm.

Shareholders who wish to submit nominations to the Nominating Committee can do so by email at valberedning@axfood.se not later than 18 January 2019.