AXFOOD AB
10:07aAXFOOD : Nominating Committee ahead of Axfood’s 2019 AGM
PU
10:01aAXFOOD : Nominating Committee ahead of Axfood's 2019 AGM
AQ
07/16AXFOOD : Strong earnings in all segments
AQ
Axfood : Nominating Committee ahead of Axfood’s 2019 AGM

10/02/2018 | 10:07am CEST

The members of Nominating Committee ahead of Axfood's 2019 Annual General Meeting have now been appointed.

In accordance with a resolution passed by the 2018 Annual General Meeting, the Nominating Committee shall be composed of members each appointed by the four largest shareholders in the Company as per the end of August. The Nominating Committee ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting has the following composition:

Caroline Berg, Axel Johnson AB
Liza Jonson, Swedbank Robur funds
Rune Selmar, ODIN funds
Johan Strandberg, SEB funds.

Axfood's Chairman, Mia Brunell Livfors, is a co-opted member of the Nominating Committee.

The Nominating Committee is tasked with - ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting - drafting recommendations for a chairman to preside over the Annual General Meeting, election of the Chairman of the Board and other board members, directors' fees, auditors' fees, and guidelines for appointment of the Nominating Committee.

Axfood's Annual General Meeting will be held on 21 March 2019 in Stockholm.

Shareholders who wish to submit nominations to the Nominating Committee can do so by email at valberedning@axfood.se not later than 18 January 2019.

At Axfood we work with passion for food and people. Food that is good and sustainable. Axfood includes the Willys and Hemköp chains as well as Tempo, Handlar'n and Direkten, which are retailer-owned stores. B2B sales are handled through the Axfood Snabbgross chain, and wholesaling is conducted through Dagab. Axfood is also the owner of mat.se and Middagsfrid, and a part-owner of Urban Deli, Eurocash and Apohem. Axfood is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, and the principal owner is Axel Johnson AB.

Disclaimer

Axfood AB published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:06:05 UTC
Latest news on AXFOOD AB
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 47 829 M
EBIT 2018 2 034 M
Net income 2018 1 576 M
Finance 2018 813 M
Yield 2018 4,29%
P/E ratio 2018 22,04
P/E ratio 2019 21,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 34 734 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 149  SEK
Spread / Average Target -9,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Klas Balkow President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Christina Brunell Livfors Chairman
Anders Lexmon Chief Financial Officer
Jan Lindmark Head-Information Technology
Michael Sjörén Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXFOOD AB4.68%3 879
WAL-MART STORES-4.41%275 682
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-1.49%28 179
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%20 177
CARREFOUR-8.20%15 129
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD49.18%13 187
