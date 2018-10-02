Axfood : Nominating Committee ahead of Axfood’s 2019 AGM

The members of Nominating Committee ahead of Axfood's 2019 Annual General Meeting have now been appointed.
In accordance with a resolution passed by the 2018 Annual General Meeting, the Nominating Committee shall be composed of members each appointed by the four largest shareholders in the Company as per the end of August. The Nominating Committee ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting has the following composition:
Caroline Berg, Axel Johnson AB
Liza Jonson, Swedbank Robur funds
Rune Selmar, ODIN funds
Johan Strandberg, SEB funds.
Axfood's Chairman, Mia Brunell Livfors, is a co-opted member of the Nominating Committee.
The Nominating Committee is tasked with - ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting - drafting recommendations for a chairman to preside over the Annual General Meeting, election of the Chairman of the Board and other board members, directors' fees, auditors' fees, and guidelines for appointment of the Nominating Committee.
Axfood's Annual General Meeting will be held on 21 March 2019 in Stockholm.
Shareholders who wish to submit nominations to the Nominating Committee can do so by email at valberedning@axfood.se not later than 18 January 2019.
At Axfood we work with passion for food and people. Food that is good and sustainable. Axfood includes the Willys and Hemköp chains as well as Tempo, Handlar'n and Direkten, which are retailer-owned stores. B2B sales are handled through the Axfood Snabbgross chain, and wholesaling is conducted through Dagab. Axfood is also the owner of mat.se and Middagsfrid, and a part-owner of Urban Deli, Eurocash and Apohem. Axfood is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, and the principal owner is Axel Johnson AB. Read more at axfood.s
Disclaimer
Axfood AB published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:06:05 UTC