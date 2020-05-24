Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports

--Axiata Group is holding discussions to purchase one of its telecoms competitors in Indonesia in a share-swap deal in a bid to reduce costs and competition in its largest market, Chief Executive Jamaludin Ibrahim told Reuters.

--He didn't say which company Axiata is targeting but did say that the Malaysian group is in talks with all Indonesia telcos except for the "biggest player," Reuters reports.

--According to Reuters, Axiata's PT XL Axiata unit is the second-largest by subscriber numbers in Indonesia and the first is PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Full story: reut.rs/2Zwfja8

