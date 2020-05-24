Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Axiata Group    AXIATA   MYL6888OO001

AXIATA GROUP

(AXIATA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 11:06pm EDT

--Axiata Group is holding discussions to purchase one of its telecoms competitors in Indonesia in a share-swap deal in a bid to reduce costs and competition in its largest market, Chief Executive Jamaludin Ibrahim told Reuters.

--He didn't say which company Axiata is targeting but did say that the Malaysian group is in talks with all Indonesia telcos except for the "biggest player," Reuters reports.

--According to Reuters, Axiata's PT XL Axiata unit is the second-largest by subscriber numbers in Indonesia and the first is PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Full story: reut.rs/2Zwfja8

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP -1.86% 3.7 End-of-day quote.-10.63%
PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK -2.75% 3180 End-of-day quote.-19.90%
PT XL AXIATA TBK -3.23% 2400 End-of-day quote.-23.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AXIATA GROUP
05/24Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports
DJ
05/23EXCLUSIVE : Malaysia's Axiata in talks to buy smaller Indonesia telecom rival - ..
RE
05/21AXIATA : 1Q Net Profit Fell 74%; Withdraws Guidance Amid Covid-19 Uncertainties
DJ
05/18AXIATA GROUP : quaterly earnings release
05/11Axiata Raises $800 Million via Islamic Financing Facilities
DJ
05/11Malaysia's Axiata secures $800 million in sustainability Islamic financing fr..
RE
05/05SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines gains most as Duterte apology boosts Ayala, ..
RE
05/04SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as U.S-China tension spark jitters; Indonesia leads..
RE
04/24AXIATA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/24AXIATA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 24 805 M
EBIT 2019 3 279 M
Net income 2019 1 075 M
Debt 2019 14 373 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 31,2x
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,95x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 33 925 M
Chart AXIATA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Axiata Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIATA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,16 MYR
Last Close Price 3,70 MYR
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamaludin bin Ibrahim President, Group CEO, Director & Managing Director
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Chairman
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Nirmal Anthony Rodrigo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP-10.63%7 771
AT&T INC.-23.54%212 895
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-14.27%148 231
T-MOBILE US22.16%118 386
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-2.21%89 224
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-3.13%86 309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group