Axiata : Raises $800 Million via Islamic Financing Facilities

By Chester Tay



Axiata Group Bhd. has raised $800 million from syndicated multi-currency Shariah-compliant financing facilities.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., Labuan Branch, Maybank Islamic Bank Bhd. and MUFG Bank (Malaysia) Bhd. are the mandated lead arrangers and financiers of the transaction, Axiata said in a statement Monday.

OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd is the lead coordinator, sustainability structuring and Shariah adviser, the cellular services provider said.

Axiata said this first-of-its-kind, sustainability-linked Islamic syndicated financing serves to enhance its liquidity position, while enabling it to reap the benefits of optimal financing cost.

