Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Axiata Group    AXIATA   MYL6888OO001

AXIATA GROUP

(AXIATA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axiata Sells 22% Stake in Digital Financial Services Business for $70 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:21am EDT

By Chester Tay

Malaysia-based Axiata Group Bhd. is divesting a 22% stake in Boost Holdings Sdn. Bhd., its digital financial services business, to Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. subsidiary Great Eastern Holdings Ltd. for $70 million.

Axiata said it will hold the remaining stake in Boost via subsidiary Axiata Digital Services Sdn. Bhd.

Proceeds from the transaction will go toward funding Axiata Digital's digital financial services business over the next year, Axiata and Great Eastern said in a joint statement Thursday.

Boost's businesses include e-wallets, microfinancing and microinsurance.

In a press conference Thursday, Axiata Digital Chief Executive Khairil Abdullah said the transaction values Boost at $320 million.

The CEO said the ultimate goal for Boost is to own a digital bank license in Malaysia, and the company is looking for strategic partners to join a digital-banking venture.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP 0.00% 3.48 End-of-day quote.-15.94%
GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 19.81 End-of-day quote.-8.92%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED -0.88% 9.04 End-of-day quote.-17.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AXIATA GROUP
06/03Malaysia Reverses Decision on Awarding 5G Spectrum
DJ
06/03Malaysia revokes 5G spectrum awarded to telecoms firms
RE
06/02AXIATA : Digital Labs joins FITIS to uplift digital transformation initiatives
AQ
05/27Malaysia's Axiata to pick two 5G vendors, in move that could curb reliance on..
RE
05/25Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports
DJ
05/23EXCLUSIVE : Malaysia's Axiata in talks to buy smaller Indonesia telecom rival - ..
RE
05/21Axiata 1Q Net Profit Fell 74%; Withdraws Guidance Amid Covid-19 Uncertainties
DJ
05/18AXIATA GROUP : quaterly earnings release
05/12Axiata Raises $800 Million via Islamic Financing Facilities
DJ
05/11Malaysia's Axiata secures $800 million in sustainability Islamic financing fr..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 706 M 5 774 M 5 774 M
Net income 2020 818 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2020 16 931 M 3 957 M 3 957 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
Yield 2020 2,60%
Capitalization 31 908 M 7 467 M 7 457 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart AXIATA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Axiata Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIATA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,15 MYR
Last Close Price 3,48 MYR
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamaludin bin Ibrahim President, Group CEO, Director & Managing Director
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Chairman
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Nirmal Anthony Rodrigo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP-15.94%7 467
AT&T INC.-24.72%209 618
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-16.03%145 304
T-MOBILE US38.27%134 154
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.13.46%99 179
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-3.82%88 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group