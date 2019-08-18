Log in
AXIATA GROUP BHD

(AXIA)
Axiata Bhd : Malaysia's Axiata Group Attracts Interest for Its Tower Unit - Bloomberg

08/18/2019

-- Axiata Group has attracted preliminary expressions of interests for a potential takeover of its Edotco Group unit ahead of a merger with Norway-based Telenor ASA's Asian operations, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

-- Edotco could be valued as much as US$3 billion in the deal, Bloomberg reports.

-- The informal approaches have not led to any detailed discussions and Axiata will continue to conduct due diligence on the proposed deal with Telenor, according to Bloomberg's sources.

-- A representative for Axiata's declined to comment on a possible deal involving Edotco.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-08-17/axiata-s-3-billion-tower-arm-is-said-to-draw-takeover-interest

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 24 919 M
EBIT 2019 3 176 M
Net income 2019 1 247 M
Debt 2019 14 531 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 35,3x
P/E ratio 2020 32,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,42x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 45 826 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 4,92  MYR
Last Close Price 5,02  MYR
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamaludin bin Ibrahim President, Group CEO, Director & Managing Director
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Chairman
Shridhir Sariputta Hansa Wijayasuriya Corporate EVP, Regional CEO, South Asia
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP BHD10 882
AT&T22.53%250 922
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.28%172 601
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-30.09%96 574
NTT DOCOMO INC8.15%80 945
T-MOBILE US22.23%66 024
