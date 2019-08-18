Axiata Bhd : Malaysia's Axiata Group Attracts Interest for Its Tower Unit - Bloomberg

-- Axiata Group has attracted preliminary expressions of interests for a potential takeover of its Edotco Group unit ahead of a merger with Norway-based Telenor ASA's Asian operations, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

-- Edotco could be valued as much as US$3 billion in the deal, Bloomberg reports.

-- The informal approaches have not led to any detailed discussions and Axiata will continue to conduct due diligence on the proposed deal with Telenor, according to Bloomberg's sources.

-- A representative for Axiata's declined to comment on a possible deal involving Edotco.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-08-17/axiata-s-3-billion-tower-arm-is-said-to-draw-takeover-interest

