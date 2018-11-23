Axiata Bhd : Malaysia's Axiata Posts 44.6% On-Year Drop in 3Q Net Profit

Log in
11/23/2018 | 12:17pm CET

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysian mobile phone network operator Axiata Group Bhd. (6888.KU) on Friday posted a 44.6% year-over-year drop in its third-quarter net profit, mainly dragged down by net foreign exchange losses and higher finance costs.

Net profit in the July-September period declined to MYR132.07 million ($31.4 million) from a net profit of MYR238.53 million the same quarter a year ago, according to a local stock exchange filing. The result beat the mean estimate of MYR34.39 million net profit polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue declined by 3.2% to MYR6 billion in the quarter, from MYR6.2 billion a year ago, according to a local stock-exchange filing. This also beat the mean estimate of MYR5.92 billion revenue polled by Refinitiv.

Moving forward, Axiata, which counts Malaysian sovereign-wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd. as largest shareholder, said its board of directors expects its performance to be generally in line with its adjusted headline key performance indicators.

Its headline key performance indicators at constant currency were for revenue to grow 6.3% year over year in the full 2018; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to rise 5.8% year over year with a return on invested capital growth of 5% to 5.5%; and return on capital employed growth of 4.5-5%, according to its financial notes.

Shares of Axiata ended Friday 0.6% lower at MYR3.41 prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at Yantoultra.Ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 24 173 M
EBIT 2018 3 078 M
Net income 2018 -33,2 M
Debt 2018 14 198 M
Yield 2018 2,83%
P/E ratio 2018 25,53
P/E ratio 2019 20,76
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 31 113 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jamaludin bin Ibrahim President, Group CEO, Director & Managing Director
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Chairman
Shridhir Sariputta Hansa Wijayasuriya Corporate EVP, Regional CEO, South Asia
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP BHD7 568
AT&T-23.43%220 451
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.49%200 925
NTT DOCOMO INC-3.81%86 030
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-4.70%85 826
T-MOBILE US5.15%58 658
