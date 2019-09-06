Axiata Bhd : Malaysia's Axiata surprised by collapse of JV talks with Telenor - CEO
09/06/2019 | 10:24am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Axiata Group was surprised by the collapse of a planned deal with Norway's Telenor to create a telecoms joint venture in Asia, its top executive told analysts on Friday after both companies announced the end of talks.
"We know that this has come as a surprise for most of you, and for us too, actually," Axiata President and Chief Executive Jamaludin Ibrahim said on a conference call.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Susan Fenton)