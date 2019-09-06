Log in
AXIATA GROUP BHD

AXIATA GROUP BHD

(AXIATA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Axiata Bhd : Malaysia's Axiata surprised by collapse of JV talks with Telenor - CEO

0
09/06/2019

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Axiata Group was surprised by the collapse of a planned deal with Norway's Telenor to create a telecoms joint venture in Asia, its top executive told analysts on Friday after both companies announced the end of talks.

"We know that this has come as a surprise for most of you, and for us too, actually," Axiata President and Chief Executive Jamaludin Ibrahim said on a conference call.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
TELENOR -3.48% 179.25 Delayed Quote.10.69%
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 24 913 M
EBIT 2019 3 164 M
Net income 2019 1 204 M
Debt 2019 12 203 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 35,8x
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,28x
EV / Sales2020 2,22x
Capitalization 44 548 M
Chart AXIATA GROUP BHD
Duration : Period :
Axiata Group Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 5,00  MYR
Last Close Price 4,77  MYR
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamaludin bin Ibrahim President, Group CEO, Director & Managing Director
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Chairman
Shridhir Sariputta Hansa Wijayasuriya Corporate EVP, Regional CEO, South Asia
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP BHD10 388
AT&T25.75%262 248
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.28%172 539
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-31.55%92 836
NTT DOCOMO INC11.79%83 956
T-MOBILE US22.36%66 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
