Axiata Bhd : Swung to Profit in 4Q on Absence of One-Off Impairment

By Chester Tay



Axiata Group's returned to profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the absence of a sizable one-off impairment in the same quarter a year earlier.

The telecommunications company's net profit was 332.6 million ringgit ($79.5 million) for the period compared with a net loss of MYR1.43 billion in the final quarter of 2018, when it booked a loss on its investment in India's Idea Cellular, it said in a bourse filing.

Revenue was flat at MYR6.27 billion.

Full-year net profit was MYR1.46 billion, swinging from a net loss of MYR4.76 billion in 2018.

Revenue for the year grew 2.9% to MYR24.58 billion, which Axiata attributed to improvement at all of its businesses except in Nepal.

Axiata expects 2020 revenue to grow 3.5%-4.5%, with earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization projected to increase by 4.0%-5.5%.

Management expects return on invested capital will be 5.5%-6.0% this year.

Axiata said it remains cautious of its prospects going forward due to heightened regulatory requirements in Malaysia, a more competitive environment and an uncertain global economic outlook.

