AXIATA GROUP BHD

AXIATA GROUP BHD

(AXIATA)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Axiata Bhd : Swung to Profit in 4Q on Absence of One-Off Impairment

02/21/2020 | 12:41am EST

By Chester Tay

Axiata Group's returned to profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the absence of a sizable one-off impairment in the same quarter a year earlier.

The telecommunications company's net profit was 332.6 million ringgit ($79.5 million) for the period compared with a net loss of MYR1.43 billion in the final quarter of 2018, when it booked a loss on its investment in India's Idea Cellular, it said in a bourse filing.

Revenue was flat at MYR6.27 billion.

Full-year net profit was MYR1.46 billion, swinging from a net loss of MYR4.76 billion in 2018.

Revenue for the year grew 2.9% to MYR24.58 billion, which Axiata attributed to improvement at all of its businesses except in Nepal.

Axiata expects 2020 revenue to grow 3.5%-4.5%, with earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization projected to increase by 4.0%-5.5%.

Management expects return on invested capital will be 5.5%-6.0% this year.

Axiata said it remains cautious of its prospects going forward due to heightened regulatory requirements in Malaysia, a more competitive environment and an uncertain global economic outlook.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 4.76% 4.4 End-of-day quote.-51.22%
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 24 805 M
EBIT 2019 3 279 M
Net income 2019 1 075 M
Debt 2019 14 373 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 35,8x
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
Capitalization 38 945 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 4,64  MYR
Last Close Price 4,25  MYR
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamaludin bin Ibrahim President, Group CEO, Director & Managing Director
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Chairman
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Abid Abdul Adam Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP BHD9 305
AT&T-1.20%278 882
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED1.60%176 662
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.18.03%99 771
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.99%91 794
T-MOBILE US26.88%86 113
