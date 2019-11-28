Log in
AXIATA GROUP BHD

AXIATA GROUP BHD

(AXIATA)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Axiata Bhd : Third-Quarter Net Profit Fell 9.4%

0
11/28/2019 | 12:41am EST

By Ben Otto

Axiata Group Bhd. (6888.KU) said its third-quarter net profit fell 9.4% from a year earlier, largely due to the loss of contributions following an asset disposal and higher taxes in Bangladesh.

Net profit for the third quarter was 119.7 million ringgit ($28.7 million), down from MYR132.1 million a year earlier, the Malaysian telecommunications operator said Thursday.

Revenue for the period rose 3.5% from a year ago to MYR6.21 billion, which it attributed to better performances by most of its operating companies. The result missed a FactSet estimate of MYR6.43 billion.

The company said it has pared its debt by MYR2.2 billion from cash generated through the sale of its stake in Singapore-based telecom M1 Ltd., and that its main concern in most of its markets is regulatory risk. It said revenue growth for 2019 will likely be below its 3%-4% target.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 24 897 M
EBIT 2019 3 143 M
Net income 2019 1 153 M
Debt 2019 14 437 M
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 33,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
Capitalization 39 037 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,74  MYR
Last Close Price 4,26  MYR
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamaludin bin Ibrahim President, Group CEO, Director & Managing Director
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Chairman
Shridhir Sariputta Hansa Wijayasuriya Corporate EVP, Regional CEO, South Asia
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP BHD9 353
AT&T31.96%273 207
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.66%160 972
NTT DOCOMO, INC.24.29%90 473
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-39.33%79 968
KDDI CORPORATION22.62%67 204
