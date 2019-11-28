Axiata Bhd : Third-Quarter Net Profit Fell 9.4%

By Ben Otto

Axiata Group Bhd. (6888.KU) said its third-quarter net profit fell 9.4% from a year earlier, largely due to the loss of contributions following an asset disposal and higher taxes in Bangladesh.

Net profit for the third quarter was 119.7 million ringgit ($28.7 million), down from MYR132.1 million a year earlier, the Malaysian telecommunications operator said Thursday.

Revenue for the period rose 3.5% from a year ago to MYR6.21 billion, which it attributed to better performances by most of its operating companies. The result missed a FactSet estimate of MYR6.43 billion.

The company said it has pared its debt by MYR2.2 billion from cash generated through the sale of its stake in Singapore-based telecom M1 Ltd., and that its main concern in most of its markets is regulatory risk. It said revenue growth for 2019 will likely be below its 3%-4% target.

