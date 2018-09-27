Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Axiata Group Bhd    AXIA   MYL6888OO001

AXIATA GROUP BHD (AXIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Keppel, SPH offer to buy remaining stake in M1 for up to $930 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 05:13am CEST
FILE PHOTO: An M1 logo is pictured outside their office in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Keppel Corp Ltd and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) have offered to buy the remaining shares in Singaporean telecom operator M1 Ltd that they do not already own, in a deal worth up to S$1.27 billion (£707.76 million).

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Keppel Corp Ltd and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) have offered to buy the remaining shares in Singaporean telecom operator M1 Ltd that they do not already own, in a deal worth up to S$1.27 billion (£707.76 million).

The companies, through a special purpose vehicle, have offered to pay S$2.06 per M1 share, a premium of 26 percent to the stock's last closing price, they said in filings to the stock exchange.

Conglomerate Keppel, through its unit Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), media firm SPH and their related parties have a deemed interest of 33.27 percent in M1, which has a market capitalisation of S$1.51 billion.

"With majority control, Keppel Corp and SPH, who are long-term shareholders of M1, would be better able to support M1's management to implement strategic and operational changes to strengthen its performance and position as a connectivity platform," Keppel Corp said in a statement.

Mobile telecoms competition is heating up in Singapore, with Australia's TPG Telecom seeking to launch a new service after winning a licence to become the city-state's fourth telecom operator. M1 is considered to be the most vulnerable to new competition.

Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd is the largest shareholder in M1, Singapore's smallest mobile network operator, with a 28.3 percent stake.

Last year, Axiata, Keppel and SPH considered, and then called off, a strategic review of their M1 shareholding, which sources said was due to a lower-than-expected offer from external parties.

Reuters, citing sources, on Wednesday said Axiata was also open to teaming up with overseas partners to buy out Keppel and SPH's stakes if a potential offer from Keppel and SPH did not meet its expectations.

Separately, Keppel said it was seeking to privatise Keppel T&T for S$1.91 per share, a 40 percent premium. It already owns a 79.22 stake in Keppel T&T, which provides logistics and data centre services.

Trading in shares of Keppel, Keppel T&T, SPH and M1 was halted ahead of the announcements.

DBS Bank is the financial adviser to Keppel, while Credit Suisse (Singapore) is advising SPH.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP BHD --End-of-day quote.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.42% 7.16 End-of-day quote.-2.45%
KEPPEL TELECOM. & TRANSPORT. LTD. 1.49% 1.36 End-of-day quote.-13.38%
M1 LTD 0.00% 1.63 End-of-day quote.-8.94%
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.41% 2.79 End-of-day quote.4.49%
TPG TELECOM LTD 1.92% 8.5 End-of-day quote.24.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXIATA GROUP BHD
05:13aKeppel, SPH offer to buy remaining stake in M1 for up to $930 million
RE
04:36aKeppel Corp., Singapore Press Holdings Plan to Take Control of M1
DJ
09/26AXIATA BHD : Koble Joins Celcom Axiata's Digital Business Solutions Portfolio
AQ
09/26SPH, Keppel linked with possible buyout bid for Singapore’s M1
AQ
09/26Malaysia's Axiata Reviewing Stake in Singapore Telecom Firm M1
DJ
09/23AXIATA BHD : XL Axiata, Nokia Deploys the First Wireless PON Service in Indonesi..
AQ
09/20AXIATA BHD : subsidiary edotco a step closer to fulfilling Bangladesh tower lice..
AQ
09/18AXIATA BHD : edotco, PMCL cancel acquisition of 13,000 towers deal on approval d..
AQ
09/18DAWOOD HERCULES : Malaysia's Axiata scraps $940 million Pakistan deal after regu..
RE
09/18DAWOOD HERCULES : backs off Rs17.453 billion deal with Edotco Pakistan
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Axiata Group BHD 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Axiata nears $1B deal for Veon's Pakistan mobile towers 
2016Axiata Group BHD 2016 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015GLOBAL X SOUTHEAST ASIA ETF : Un-Emerging Market 
2015American Tower among suitors for Idea Cellular's 11K towers 
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 24 224 M
EBIT 2018 3 234 M
Net income 2018 -96,6 M
Debt 2018 14 605 M
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 31,67
P/E ratio 2019 26,05
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 41 358 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 5,11  MYR
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamaludin bin Ibrahim President, Group CEO, Director & Managing Director
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Chairman
Shridhir Sariputta Hansa Wijayasuriya Corporate EVP, Regional CEO, South Asia
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP BHD9 992
AT&T-13.12%245 165
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.54%197 450
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP20.01%106 467
NTT DOCOMO INC13.33%103 647
KDDI CORP9.65%70 461
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.