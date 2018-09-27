Malaysia's Axiata to Evaluate Options for Stake in Singapore's M1

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Axiata Group Bhd. (6888.KU), Malaysia's second-largest telecom operator by market value, said it would evaluate all available options for its stake in Singapore's M1 Ltd. (B2F.SG).

The statement came after Singapore's Keppel Corp. (BN4.SG) and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (T39.SG) earlier Thursday offered to buy M1 for 2.06 Singapore dollars (US$1.51) a share--a 26% premium to the stock's latest closing price of S$1.63 on Friday. The offer values M1 at about S1.91 billion (US$1.39 billion).

Axiata, which counts Malaysia's sovereign-wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd. as its largest shareholder, has a 28.3% stake in M1.

Axiata said it has been clear that the offer for the stake should reflect M1's "accurate future value" inclusive of an acceptable control premium, consistent with market standards, according to a stock-exchange filing.

