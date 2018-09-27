Log in
AXIATA GROUP BHD
Malaysia's Axiata to Evaluate Options for Stake in Singapore's M1

09/27/2018

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Axiata Group Bhd. (6888.KU), Malaysia's second-largest telecom operator by market value, said it would evaluate all available options for its stake in Singapore's M1 Ltd. (B2F.SG).

The statement came after Singapore's Keppel Corp. (BN4.SG) and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. (T39.SG) earlier Thursday offered to buy M1 for 2.06 Singapore dollars (US$1.51) a share--a 26% premium to the stock's latest closing price of S$1.63 on Friday. The offer values M1 at about S1.91 billion (US$1.39 billion).

Axiata, which counts Malaysia's sovereign-wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd. as its largest shareholder, has a 28.3% stake in M1.

Axiata said it has been clear that the offer for the stake should reflect M1's "accurate future value" inclusive of an acceptable control premium, consistent with market standards, according to a stock-exchange filing.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

AXIATA GROUP BHD --End-of-day quote.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.42% 7.16 End-of-day quote.-2.45%
M1 LTD 0.00% 1.63 End-of-day quote.-8.94%
M1 LTD --End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.41% 2.79 End-of-day quote.4.49%
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 24 224 M
EBIT 2018 3 234 M
Net income 2018 -96,6 M
Debt 2018 14 605 M
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 31,67
P/E ratio 2019 26,05
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 41 358 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 5,11  MYR
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamaludin bin Ibrahim President, Group CEO, Director & Managing Director
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Chairman
Shridhir Sariputta Hansa Wijayasuriya Corporate EVP, Regional CEO, South Asia
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP BHD9 990
AT&T-13.12%245 165
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.48%197 450
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP20.01%106 467
NTT DOCOMO INC13.33%103 647
KDDI CORP9.65%70 461
