Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Axiata Group Bhd    AXIA   MYL6888OO001

AXIATA GROUP BHD

(AXIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Malaysia's Khazanah flags sales as it splits assets into two groups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:19am EST
FILE PHOTO - Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd said on Tuesday it will split its $33 billion portfolio into commercial and strategic holdings, as it prepares to cut stakes in some large firms in a bid to improve returns under a new strategy.

The change comes at a time when Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad looks to raise money for government coffers depleted by a fiscal deficit and debt from a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Khazanah's commercial fund is transitioning to a more strategic asset-allocation based portfolio in the next five years, with 60 percent in public equity, 30 percent in private firms and 10 percent in real assets, Managing Director Shahril Ridza Ridzuan told a briefing.

"The commercial fund is really gearing up towards being a long-term real return provider for the government," said Shahril, who took charge in August. "By being much more portfolio-based, you will have basically a lot more transactions happening as well."

Reuters reported last month, citing sources, that Khazanah's new strategy was aimed at delivering more cash to the government by pruning stakes in non-strategic assets.

Khazanah will split investments in over 100 firms spanning more than 20 countries into two categories, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, Khazanah said the realisable asset value of its portfolio fell to 136 billion ringgit ($33.4 billion) in 2018 from 157 billion ringgit a year prior.

Its investments in companies including 27 percent-owned CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and 37 percent-owned Axiata Group Bhd as well as in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would become part of its commercial fund.

Khazanah's stakes in CIMB, Axiata and IHH Healthcare Bhd are together worth $12.2 billion, Reuters calculations showed based on Monday closing share prices.

In November, Khazanah agreed to sell a 16 percent stake in IHH for about $2 billion, a transaction it expects to complete by March-end.

The commercial fund, which is aimed at growing financial assets and diversifying national revenue sources, will target a return equivalent to Malaysia's Consumer Price Index plus 3 percent on a five-year rolling basis, Khazanah said.

A big chunk of Khazanah's assets is in only a few companies, which would have to be restructured gradually to enable a more balanced portfolio spread over sectors and geographies, Shahril said. The government also needed Khazanah as an alternative source of revenue to supplement its national budget, he said.

Firms such as state utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Malaysia Airlines, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd and Telekom Malaysia Bhd will be part of Khazanah's strategic fund.

For the first time in a decade, Khazanah said it swung to a loss before tax of 6.27 billion ringgit in 2018 from a profit before tax of 2.89 billion in 2017, hit by reduced divestment, higher impairments and a lower dividend income.

Shahril said Khazanah expected to return to profit this year. The fund announced a dividend of 1.5 billion ringgit to the government for 2018.

Shahril also said the government needed to take a call on its investment in struggling Malaysia Airlines.

"The question really to be asked essentially is for every dollar invested in Malaysia Airlines, is it generating other economic benefits to the country? The government then needs to decide for itself what is the right level of investment or support for the airline at this point in time," Shahril said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Fathin Ungku in KUALA LUMPUR; Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Himani Sarkar)

By Liz Lee and Fathin Ungku
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.83% 187.25 Delayed Quote.36.61%
AXIATA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD End-of-day quote.
MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD End-of-day quote.
TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD End-of-day quote.
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXIATA GROUP BHD
04:19aMalaysia's Khazanah flags sales as it splits assets into two groups
RE
03/03AXIATA BHD : Digital joins Singtel's cross-border m-payment alliance
AQ
03/01AXIATA BHD : Huawei ON2.0 solution to help XL Axiata build next-gen all-optical ..
AQ
02/28AXIATA BHD : XL Axiata to build 5G-ready simplified transport network
AQ
02/27Shareholders to delist Singapore's smallest telco M1
RE
02/27AXIATA BHD : Smart Axiata posts $67M in profit
AQ
02/27AXIATA BHD : Ericsson integrates charging system with Axiata's Apigate platform
AQ
02/22AXIATA BHD : 1 killed, 2 wounded in explosion in Nepalese capital
AQ
02/22AXIATA BHD : Malaysia's Axiata Swung to Net Loss in 4th Quarter -- Update
DJ
02/22AXIATA BHD : Malaysia's Axiata Swung to Net Loss in 4th Quarter
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 24 826 M
EBIT 2019 3 194 M
Net income 2019 1 252 M
Debt 2019 14 447 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 29,16
P/E ratio 2020 25,04
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 38 012 M
Chart AXIATA GROUP BHD
Duration : Period :
Axiata Group Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 4,47  MYR
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamaludin bin Ibrahim President, Group CEO, Director & Managing Director
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Chairman
Shridhir Sariputta Hansa Wijayasuriya Corporate EVP, Regional CEO, South Asia
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP BHD9 328
AT&T7.99%226 696
CHINA MOBILE LTD.9.67%214 740
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP52.39%101 075
NTT DOCOMO INC6.15%77 210
T-MOBILE US12.64%61 394
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.